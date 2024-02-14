Consolidated Lithium Metals drilling East Vallee Project, Quebec

Share this article

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV-CLM; OTCQB-JORFF; FSE-Z36] reported that the phase I 2024 drilling program has commenced on East Vallee lithium project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt approximately 30 km northwest of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The East Vallee project is located immediate east and adjacent to the company’s Vallee joint venture project (75% Consolidated Lithium Metals and 25% Sayona Mining) and only 1,000 metres east and along strike of Sayona’s North American lithium mine, the largest operating lithium mining facility in North America.

On February 14, 2024, the company announced that the Vallee JV partners had successfully traced the NAL mine pegmatite swarm from the Sayona NAL mine property across the entire Vallee JV property right to the western boundary of the company’s East Vallee project.

The Core pegmatite dike, the key dike within the NAL mine swarm, has been traced over a 4.2-km strike length and remains open for expansion along strike to the east on Consolidated Lithium Metals’ 100%-owned East Vallee project. The company believes that the Core pegmatite and adjacent spodumene-bearing dikes likely continue onto East Vallee. The East Vallee project overlies an additional five km of the highly prospective Vallee lithium trend that has never been drill tested for lithium. Several other parallel lithium-bearing dikes have also been traced eastward to the East Vallee property boundary.

The phase I program will consist of 12 drill holes totalling approximately 2,400 metres and will test the Core pegmatite and flanking pegmatites along drill fences spaced 400 metres apart starting at the western property boundary. All necessary permits required to commence the program have been received which include authorization for supplemental drill sites which will allow the company to immediately follow up successful drill holes at tighter hole spacings. Forage Lamontagne Fortier has been contracted to provide drilling services.

Richard Quesnel, Consolidated Lithium Metals’ CEO, stated: “Since successfully tracing lithium-bearing pegmatites from the NAL mine across our Vallee JV property last November, we have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of this East Vallee drilling program. Pegmatite dikes along the Vallee trend are known to pinch and swell along their strike length. CLM is excited to continue to trace this swarm east along the Vallee lithium trend into untested lithium lands. We are eagerly looking forward to the results of our drilling program this summer.”

Consolidated Lithium Metals (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production and development of mining properties. The company’s properties are in Quebec, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

