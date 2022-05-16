Copaur Minerals acquires New Placer Dome Gold, shares up

Share this article

Copaur Minerals Inc. [CPAU-TSXV; COPAF-OTC] and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. [NGLD-TSXV; NPDCF-OTCQB; BM5-FSE] have completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (merger). Under the arrangement, Copaur acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of New Placer Dome and New Placer Dome became a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Copaur.

Maximilian Sali, CEO, founder and director of New Placer Dome, commented: “I want to thank all our shareholders for the support they have given since our IPO just over three years ago. As one of the largest shareholders and supporters of the company I look forward to working with the incoming management constituting of both The Metals Group and specifically Jeremy Yaseniuk to advance these excellent assets that I believe are undervalued. We acquired these assets in New Placer Dome and now they are in Copaur. I will continue to support the new company as an investor and director of Copaur and look forward to realizing their full value.”

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of Copaur Minerals, commented: “I want to thank the shareholders of New Placer Dome, Copaur shareholders and the board of directors for their overwhelming support in voting in favour of this transaction. We believe this transaction benefits both groups of shareholders and it is my desire to rapidly advance these projects and generate shareholder value.”

Under the terms of the arrangement, former New Placer Dome shareholders received 0.1182 of a common share of Copaur for every one outstanding New Placer Dome share held. All outstanding stock options of New Placer Dome were exchanged for options of Copaur and all warrants of New Placer Dome became exercisable to acquire common shares of Copaur, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the exchange ratio, all in accordance with the terms of the arrangement.

Following completion of the arrangement, Copaur has 48,778,958 common shares issued and outstanding.

Upon closing of the arrangement, all directors and officers of New Placer Dome resigned. New Placer Dome’s former CEO, Mr. Sali, has joined the board of Copaur as a director, and Kristopher J. Raffle, BSc, PGeo, a former director of New Placer Dome, has joined Copaur as vice-president of exploration.

With New Placer Dome now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copaur, the New Placer Dome shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange, effective as of the close of business on May 16, 2022. Copaur also intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to have New Placer Dome cease to be a reporting issuer and terminate its public

Copaur is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its combined portfolio of gold and gold-copper projects located in British Columbia and Nevada.

New Placer Dome has interests in three projects in Nevada: Kinsley Mountain, Bolo and Troy Canyon.

In morning trading May 13, shares of Copaur Minerals gained $0.08 cents to $0.85.





