Copaur Minerals drilling at Williams property, British Columbia

Copaur Minerals Inc. [TSXV-CPAU] and Omega Pacific Resources Inc. [CSE-OMGA] have commenced a maiden drill program at the Williams property in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe.

The 2024 drilling campaign (phase 1) has commenced, focusing on expanding and extending the recently uncovered mineralization at drill hole WM22-02 within the property’s GIC prospect. This area previously concluded in mineralization during the last drill campaign in 2022.

Current and upcoming phase 1 exploration highlights: up to 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, including expansion drilling along strike and at depth surrounding drill hole WM22-02. WM22-02 returned 50 metres of 2.2 g/t gold in 2022 and ended in mineralization, leaving its full width unknown. Phase 1 will execute a total of three drill holes, all from the same drill pad at GIC.

Apex Geoscience Ltd. will co-ordinate and execute the phase 1 drill program. Apex has overseen several projects in the Golden Horseshoe, including Thesis Gold’s Lawyers-Ranch project and Newmont’s Tatogga project.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Copaur CEO, commented: “The commencement of drilling at Williams is a significant milestone for both companies. To fast-track a more-detailed understanding of the mineralization at GIC, management has arranged to expedite assaying of the first hole, which will allow us to report on the program results as soon as possible this summer. We look forward to leveraging the significant geological understanding that Apex has of the Toodoggone district. They have managed and overseen discoveries and maiden resources in close proximity to our land package.”

Copaur Minerals is associated with the Metals group of companies, including Altiplano Metals, Benchmark Metals, Thesis Gold, Founders Metals and Emperor Metals.

