Coppercorp Resources drills 0.5% copper over 92 metres at AMC, Australia

Coppercorp Resources Inc. [CPER-TSXV; CPCPF-OTCQB] released new assay results from two diamond drill holes at the Alpine prospect, part of its 100%-owned, 1,066 km2 AMC copper project located on a paved road approximately 30 km from the regional hub of Zeehan, West Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights: Assay results received for drill holes AP035 and AP036, drilled 400 metres apart, have confirmed continuation of high-grade copper mineralization at depth below previous drilling at the Alpine Stellar zone.

The deep mineralization zones in AP035 and AP036 include some of the widest high-grade copper intercepts drilled to date at Alpine, with significant mineralized intercepts.

Copper mineralization at the Alpine Stellar zone is now defined over a continuous strike length of 600 metres from surface to 450 metres depth. The mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Drilling is continuing at the Alpine West target, located approximately 500 metres along strike to the west from the Alpine Stellar zone.

Stephen Swatton, president and CEO, said, “I am extremely encouraged by these results; they confirm the anticipated continuity of significant copper mineralization down dip at depths below 300 metres. This mineralization is open in multiple zones along strike and to depth. The consistency of copper grades over significant widths with higher, plus-1-per-cent copper grade intervals now being encountered is very encouraging as we eagerly await assay results from holes AP037 and AP038 which are located 500 metres to the west of the Alpine Stellar zone.

“Tasmania is one of the best jurisdictions in the world to have a mineral discovery – governmental support, abundance of cheap power, proximity to industrial ports and a highly skilled local work force in an active mining district that is host to more than five operating gold and base metal mines sets it apart from most global copper producing locations.

“With receipt of these encouraging results the company has decided to initiate preliminary resource studies to determine the various possible scenarios for extraction in order to help guide future drilling.”

AP035, drilled to 447.8 metres total length, was designed to test down-dip extensions to mineralization encountered in hole AP0243 (including 42.1 metres at 0.60% copper from 55.9 metres, six metres at 0.96% copper from 133 metres and 43 metres at 0.33 % copper from 157 m). AP035 successfully intercepted two zones of copper mineralization, including 45 metres at 0.62% copper from 217 metres (including 18 m at 0.9% Cu from 238 m) and 22 metres at 0.15% copper from 409 metres.

AP036, drilled to 600.1 metres total length, was designed to test for possible northeast strike extensions to the Alpine Stellar zone mineralization at depth below hole AP0306 (26.2 m at 0.53% Cu from 85.8 m, 37 m at 0.57% copper from 181 metres, including a high-grade zone of 10 metres at 1.2% copper from 185 metres, eight metres at 0.25% copper from 240 metres and 18 metres at 0.70% copper from 307 metres, including a high-grade zone of 4.9 metres at 1.5% copper from 312.1 m).

AP036 successfully intercepted two zones of copper mineralization, including 90 metres at 0.50% copper from 334 metres (including 23 m at 1.14% Cu from 292 m), and 64 metres at 0.28% copper from 465 metres.

The company’s maiden drill program at Alpine has focused on infill and extension drilling with a focus to vector towards zones of thicker and higher-grade mineralization at the Alpine Stellar zone, and step-out drilling to test the high-priority target at the Alpine West zone. A total of 17 holes have been completed to date. The results of 13 Coppercorp drill holes (AP022 to AP034) and 21 historical drill holes (AP001 to AP021) from the Alpine Stellar zone have been previously reported, with best significant intercepts from these and newly reported results (this release) including AP004 that returned 38.2 metres of 0.79% copper from 57.7 metres, including 28.2 metres of 1.03 % copper from 58.7 metres.

AP007 returned 86.0m of 0.50% Cu from 62.0m, including 15.7m of 0.82% Cu from 127.0m. AP017 returned 24.7m of 0.52% Cu from 222.0m. AP036 returned 92.0m of 0.50% Cu from 334.0m, including 23.0m of 1.14% Cu from 393m. Refer to original company press release for complete assays.

The AMC Project covers a total of 1,066 km2 along approximately 100km of strike length and establishes Coppercorp as the dominant owner of prospective ground in the district. The Alpine prospect is located 30 km northwest of the local mining hub of Zeehan and within 5 km of two large-scale operating wind and hydro-electric renewable energy plants.

Coppercorp has approximately C$7.6M in cash as of September 30, 2022 targeting world class copper-gold discoveries in western Tasmania, Australia.





