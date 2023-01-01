Deep Earth Energy partners with Ormat Technologies for Canada’s First 5MW Pilot Project for Conventional Geothermal Power, Saskatchewan

Share this article

In a groundbreaking endeavor set to redefine Canada’s energy landscape, Ormat Technologies is partnering with DEEP Earth Energy Production to launch the nation’s first 5MW conventional geothermal power plant in Saskatchewan.

After years of collaboration, the two companies signed a Notice to Proceed Agreement, marking the first step to bringing this clean energy source online.

This unique project marks a significant milestone in Canada’s commitment to sustainable energy sources and environmental stewardship. Canada has long been recognized for its vast geothermal potential, yet this valuable resource has remained largely untapped until now.

Key highlights of the project include the pilot project that boasts a 5MW capacity, providing clean energy to power homes and businesses while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sold to SaskPower under a 25-year contract.

Utilizing the Earth’s natural heat reservoirs, this conventional geothermal plant represents a new era in renewable energy technology, offering a consistent and sustainable source of electricity. The project has created numerous job opportunities in the local community, stimulating economic growth and enhancing the region’s prosperity.

By producing clean energy, the geothermal plant will reduce Canada’s reliance on fossil fuels and help combat climate change by cutting carbon emissions. DEEP Earth Energy has collaborated with local businesses, government agencies, and environmental organizations to ensure the project’s success while aligning with Canada’s sustainability goals.

Kirsten Marcia, DEEP Earth Energy’s President & CEO, commented on this groundbreaking initiative, stating, “We are grateful to have such a strong and committed partner as DEEP prepares to become Canada’s first commercial conventional geothermal power producer. Together, we will revolutionize sedimentary geothermal power, incorporating DEEP’s first-in-the-world horizontal well design and Ormat’s ORC power generation equipment. This is a transformative step forward in Canada’s decarbonization strategy.”

Ran Reshef, Vice President of International Sales, Ormat Technologies, said this is only the beginning of the partnership, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the esteemed DEEP team for affording us the privilege to participate in the geothermal revolution sweeping across Canada. It is with great honor that we find ourselves at the forefront of this pivotal transformation in the Canadian energy landscape. As we move forward, let it be known that this is just the beginning.”

The project will be the first geothermal power facility in Canada and will provide a long-term renewable baseload 24 hour/day, 365 days/year. DEEP’s long-term goal is to develop 200 MW of geothermal power in multiple facilities in southeastern Saskatchewan.

