Delta Resources drills 10 metres of 15.94 g/t gold at Delta-1, Ontario

Share this article

Delta Resources Limited [TSXV-DLTA; OTC-DTARF; FSE-6GO1] provided final assay results for the first four drill holes, and one drill hole extension, from its initial 2024 drill campaign at its 100%-owned Delta-1 Gold project. The holes reported total 1,371 metres of a 5,000 metre drill campaign previously announced on January 16, 2024 at the Delta-1 Gold project located 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The objective of this drill campaign is twofold: To fill in gaps from Delta’s previous drilling within a mineral envelope already identified within a 2km strike and 250 metre vertical depth to further increase the overall mineral inventory and exploration drill holes to the east, west and further depths to demonstrate the potential of significantly expanding the mineral envelope.

Highlights : Drill Hole D1-24-90 intersected 15.94 g/t gold over 10.0 metres. Drill Hole D1-24-87 intersected 1.66 g/t over 10.5 metres. Drill Hole D1-24-88 intersected 1.05 g/t over 12.2 metres. Drill Hole D1-24-89 intersected 1.03 g/t over 16.1 metres. Drill Hole D1-24-34ext intersected 1.09 g/t over 21.0 metres.

André Tessier, President, and CEO commented: “We are extremely pleased with these initial results from our 2024 drill campaign at the Delta 1 Gold deposit in Thunder Bay, Ontario. These results are a great way to start the year at Delta. Once more, the gold zones continue to show continuity and homogeneity. Drill hole D1-24-90 was especially excellent with high grades that are sure to help the economics of the deposit. We look forward to additional results from the current ongoing campaign.”

The Delta-1 project is located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 19 km strike extent of the Shebandowan Structural Zone. Gold mineralization at Eureka, occurs within a broad corridor of highly altered (ankerite-calcite-silicification and albitization) rocks exhibiting highly anomalous gold values of up to 0.2 g/t gold. The currently defined ore shoots are open at depth.

Delta Resources would like to acknowledge the financial support provided by the Ontario Government via the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). Delta will be receiving up to $200,000 upon completion of its exploration program at Delta-1.

DELTA-1 is Delta’s flagship project, where the company is building gold ounces 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 107 km2 and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.

The DELTA-2 property covers 194 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

Share this article