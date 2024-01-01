Desert Mountain Energy advancing helium extraction, Arizona

Share this article

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. [TSXV-DME; OTC-DMEHF; FSE-QM01] reported its ongoing collaboration with key stakeholders across Arizona, including members of Congress, relevant state agencies, trade associations, and the private sector, to advance the responsible extraction of helium in Arizona.

“While there is still work to be done, we are encouraged by the progress we’ve made and the meaningful conversations we are having. The importance of helium to Arizona’s key industries is becoming increasingly recognized, and we are optimistic about the road ahead,” said Robert Rohlfing, CEO.

DME is also actively engaging at the federal level, positioning helium as a vital resource for national defense, healthcare and a critical component of our supply chain. By working with our congressional delegation and various stakeholders who understand the significance of helium not just for Arizona, but for the nation. DME is building the necessary support to seek the inclusion of helium to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) critical mineral list. Materials included on this list are afforded several benefits such as eligibility for additional clean energy tax credits, research grants and a streamlined permitting process.

Senator Janae Shamp, a dedicated supporter of the initiative, stated, “I am proud to support the efforts to streamline the helium extraction process for our operators. Arizona is open for business, and we want operators to know that they are welcome here. We are focused on ensuring this can be done in a safe and sustainable way that will protect our aquifers while bolstering the supply chain that supports Arizona’s thriving semiconductor manufacturing, cutting-edge healthcare, and defense industries. By doing so, we further solidify Arizona’s position as a national leader in the advanced manufacturing sectors.”

Desert Mountain Energy is primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen, natural gas and condensate.

