Dolly Varden Silver drills 46.31 g/t gold over 25 metres at Homestake, British Columbia; shares up

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. [DV-TSXV; DOLLF-OTCQX] reported drill results from the 100%-owned Homestake Ridge property in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Highlights from the Homestake Main Deposit include drill hole HR22-324 that returned 4.32 g/t gold and 76 g/t silver over 22.50 metres, including 19.42 g/t gold and 375 g/t silver over 4.50 metres.

HR22-333: 46.31 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag and 0.19% Cu over 25.00 metres including 1,145 g/t Au, 826 g/t Ag and 0.51% Cu over 0.48 metres. HR22-336: 6.19 g/t Au and 1,844 g/t Ag over 3.90 metres and 6.37 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag and 1.51% Cu over 6.00 metres.

HR22-338: 4.16 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 1.42% Cu over 5.10 metres, including 20.80 g/t Au, 115 g/t Ag and 11.60% Cu over 0.50 metres. HR22-345: 8.73 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag over 29.54 metres, including 260 g/t Au, 102 g/t Ag over 0.70 metres.

HR22-359: Three individual higher grade zones grading 49.49 g/t Au over 1.52 metres, 24.00 g/t Au over 0.70 metres and 46.20 g/t Au over 0.50 metres within a 40.50-metre interval.

Highlights from the Homestake Silver Deposit include HR22-349 that returned 211 g/t Ag over 3.50 metres, and 688 g/t Ag over 0.80 metres. HR22-357: Three individual higher grade silver intersects grading; 1,185 g/t Ag over 0.50 metres, 816 g/t Ag over 0.50 metres and 1,085 g/t Ag over 0.50 metres within a 129-metre wide structural corridor.

HR22-361: 2,500 g/t Ag, 15.04 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu over 1.20 metres. HR22-362: 1,252 g/t Ag, 0.81 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu over 2.50 metres, including 3,330 g/t Ag, 0.75 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu over 0.75 metres. HR22-365: 469 g/t Ag over 2.70 metres including 1,040 g/t Ag over 0.65 metres.

“Dolly Varden Silver’s initial drilling at the Homestake Main Deposit has returned consistent mineralized intervals with some of the highest grades of gold with silver reported from the property to date, but also the entire Golden Triangle during the 2022 drilling season,” said Shawn Khunkhun, President and CEO. “Coupled with the exceptional grades and thicknesses of silver mineralization encountered in step-out holes at the Wolf and Kitsol Deposits, we are demonstrating the impressive precious metal endowment and potential of the Kitsault Valley trend.”

The objective of drilling during 2022 at the Homestake Main and Homestake Silver deposits was to expanded multiple, subparallel mineralized zones and to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources. A total of 41 holes for 10,472 meters were completed at the Homestake Main Deposit, 12 holes for 6,076 metres were completed at the Homestake Silver Deposit and 3 additional exploration holes for 1,900 metres were completed along the Homestake Ridge Trend during the 2022 season.

The company has engaged internet marketing and advertising company, Gold Standard Media, LLC (GSM), to prepare email marketing campaigns, landing pages, advertisements, and other related services to assist the Company in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence.

Dolly Varden Silver is focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project (which combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project) located in the Golden Triangle 25 km by road to tide water.

In early trading 30Jan23, shares of Dolly Varden gained $0.14 to $1.04.

