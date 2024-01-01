Durango Resources acquires five critical metals properties

Share this article

Durango Resources Inc. [TSXV: DGO; OTCQB: ATOXF; FSE: 86A1] has acquired five critical metals properties in Canada, including one antimony project, one rare-earth project and three copper projects to complement the company’s growing strategic resource property portfolio.

Antimony project: The company acquired an antimony project that is 115.57 hectares and located in Haida Gwaii, Northern British Columbia.

Highlights: Hosts 5% stibnite (antimony mineral) and cinnabar; veinlets and fracture filling within a cherty argillaceous sandstone; showing is 2.5 to three metres wide and 10 to 12 m long at surface.

Historical work: The B.C. Minfile report (No. 103F 059) states: “Mineralization consists of up to 30% realgar, 5% stibnite, 5% orpiment, with lesser pyrite, cinnabar and marcasite, occurring as massive pods, disseminations, veinlets and fracture fillings within a cherty argillaceous sandstone near the top of the turbidite unit. The mineralized horizon is structurally overlain by silicified argillite, chloritic wacke and chlorite-clay-altered sandy tuff. The mineralization is exposed over a width of 2.5 to three metres and a length of 10 to 12 metres. It strikes 110 degrees and dips 46 degrees north.”

Rare-earth element project: Durango acquired a 100% interest in claims located in the Lake Chapiteau region of Quebec which host a region of critical and rare-earth elements in syenite pegmatite rocks. A mapping and sampling program was completed by previous owners Quest Rare Minerals. In 2010 Quest collected 12 rock outcrop samples which all host notable anomalous values for barium, barium, beryllium, fluorine, gallium, niobium, lead, rubidium, tantalum, thorium, uranium, zinc and zirconium averaging as per the attached table.

The company has acquired a 100% interest in the historical Shefford copper mine located in the Ely township of Quebec. The property hosted artisanal mining in 1881 and 1901 with total production of 11.3 tons of 11.0% copper (SIGEOM, Geoscience Database of Quebec government). The mineralization is described as chalcocite-bornite-calcite veins or in disseminations with historical values of 46.14% copper and 37.50 g/t silver assayed from grab samples made exclusively of copper-bearing minerals.

Durango has also obtained a 100% interest in the historical Logan copper mine located about 8 km south of the Shefford mine in the Stukely township, Quebec. Two pits were mined from 1850 until 1864, with a total production of 4.5 tons at 20% Cu. Two grab samples collected during a metallogenic study assayed 5.07% copper, 4.87% zinc, 36.0 g/t silver, and 0.88% cadmium), 0.81% copper and 7.0 g/t silver.

The third copper property the company has acquired is a 100% interest in is the Bowers showing in Melbourne township, Quebec. Initial exploration activities were completed prior to 1866 and consisted of trenches and pits with mineralization of copper-bearing, quartz calcite veinlets. The historical grab sample assays returned values of 24% and 19% copper made exclusively chalcopyrite and bornite, respectively. A grab sample of 8.8 g/t gold was also mentioned in the same historical report.

Durango negotiated a cash payment of $5,000 upon signing and the issuance of four million common shares of the company (issuable upon regulatory approval) for a 100% interest in the properties to arm’s-length vendors.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango Resources, commented: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of these promising critical metals assets, which we recognize as essential to powering the next generation of high-tech, defence and other vital industries. Our new exploration strategy is anchored in the application of advanced, AI-driven technology, which we are confident will help us unlock the full potential of these properties with speed and precision. Coupled with our continued focus on advancing our recent gallium discovery at the NMX critical metals project in Quebec, we are certain that the company is increasingly well positioned to help meet the growing Western demand and urgency for these elements.”

Durango Resources is dedicated to exploring and developing critical and strategic metals assets. The company owns a 100% interest in a portfolio of projects which include a recent gallium discovery at the NMX critical metals project, Quebec, key properties in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district, British Columbia, claims near the Troilus gold camp, as well as claims in the Windfall Lake gold camp.

