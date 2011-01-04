Dynasty Gold starts Thundercloud exploration program, Ontario

Share this article

Dynasty Gold Corp. [DYG-TSXV; DGDCF-OTC; D5G-FSE] has commenced its summer 2022 exploration program in its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold property, located 47 km southwest of Dryden, northwestern Ontario.

The field program will begin with a detailed, high resolution, drone supported airborne magnetic survey over the Pelham and West Contact zone exploration areas, and is expected to start in early/mid-July 2022. This work has been contracted to Pioneer Exploration, a leading geophysical contractor specializing in unmanned aerial surveys. It will involve approximately 200-line kilometers of flying at 50 metre spacing, centred on a mineralized corridor defined by a Teck Resources’ earlier exploration work.

The new magnetic survey will be an improvement on historical geophysical surveys that were conducted along relatively widely spaced survey lines, and in the case of the Pelham area were in part sub-parallel to known mineralized structures. New airborne magnetic survey data together with past trenching data is expected to generate new drill targets in the West Contact Zone and define the geometry of the magnetic units associated with the gold mineralization at Pelham. This survey is expected to be completed within a week of startup.

The new geophysical data will also assist in prioritising drill targets in the Pelham Zone. The first phase of drilling in the Pelham Zone will be aimed at expanding an NI 43-101 Inferred resource of 182,000 oz gold by testing the interpreted down dip and down-plunge extensions of the known mineralization occurring in altered gabbros. Initially, up to 3000 meters of drilling is planned.

New drill data generated from this drilling will allow the company to evaluate the existing resource model and design additional drill holes to test mineralization at depth and down plunge. Possible updating of the NI 43-101 resource report is being considered for later this year, together with the drilling data from 15 historic drill holes that were omitted from the initial NI 43-101 resource report.

Highlights of the omitted drilling data that will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 include drill hole 86-PL-06 that returned 2.13 metres of 14.33 g/t gold and hole 88-PH-10 that returned 125 metres of 1.74 g/t gold, including 3 metres of 14.85 g/t gold and 1 metres of 38.39 g/t gold.

In the West Contact Area south of Pelham, and time permitting, a second phase of drilling which is expected to be about 1,500 meters, will test new mineralization located by trenching in 2021 and several untested Induced Polarization anomalies with coincident gold-in-soil positive geochemical anomalous zones.

Across the property, there are a large number of isolated, single samples with highly elevated anomalous gold values taken in soils from a previous work program. A comprehensive sampling program is being planned to follow up on these anomalous values with 25-meter spacing soil sampling around each site, time permitting this season. Positive results will be investigated by additional trenching and /or future drilling.





