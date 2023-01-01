E-Tech Resources confirms Rare Earths in over 90% of trenches at Eureka, Namibia

Share this article

E-Tech Resources Inc. [TSXV-REE; FSE-K2I] reported the successful completion of its trenching and sampling program at the Eureka project in Namibia. The program revealed significant rare earth oxide mineralization across multiple locations within Exclusive Prospecting License (EPL) 6762.

Highlights: The trenching program results continue to confirm the company’s new exploration model. Early results support the concept of a large-scale, stratigraphic, and structural corridor within the Eureka Dome which hosts the rare earth mineralization.

Four out of the five new targets confirmed rare earth mineralization. Eighteen out of the 19 focused trenches (639 metres) intercepted rare earth elements bearing monazite mineralization similar to that found in the Eureka Central discovery deposit.

“Excavation, mapping, sampling, and pXRF analysis for E-Tech’s trenching program has been completed. It is encouraging to see that rare earth mineralization is much more widely distributed within the license than had previously been identified. We have achieved the objectives for the Q1 trenching program and the results have exceeded our expectations,” said Todd Burlingame, CEO of E-Tech.

“Our understanding of the Eureka rare earth project and our targeting method continues to improve. The confirmed presence of rare earth mineralization in 18 out of 19 locations selected for this trenching program continues to validate the targeting model.

“The correlation of the new geochemical soil anomalies with ultra-high resolution aeromag signatures have led to the interception of mineralized materials at shallow depths (sub-crop) in the trenches.

“The occurrence of mineralized sub-crop found to the northeast of the geochemical anomalies provides further confirmation that surface materials appear to have mobilized over time and have migrated to the southwest from the point of origin.

“This program has identified an arcuate trend containing new, highly prospective targets across the EPL 6762 section of the Eureka Dome. We are pushing forward with our exploration program as we prepare for a proposed 2024 drill program in Q3 2024. We look forward to further exploration of adjacent EPL 8748 to test the continuation of this trend across the entire Eureka Dome structure.”

The trenches targeted rare earth mineralization under cover in the new prospects T9, T15, T16, Eureka East, and Eureka Southeast that were identified by the 2023 systematic regional soil sampling program.

Preliminary pXRF analysis of meter samples from 18 out of the 19 trenches have returned Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) readings ranging from 1% to 8.7% in the mineralized intercepts. The results are consistent with data from the historical trenches at Eureka Central. Over 170 samples have been collected and will be submitted for laboratory assay to confirm what are only indicative results from the pXRF. Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) refers to the sum of La 2 O3, Ce 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 and Nd 2 O 3 only, as it is limited by the range of elements analyzed by the pXRF.

The preliminary results support the company’s new geological concept and mineralization model, which indicates additional exploration potential on the adjacent EPL 8748.

E-Tech Resources is focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. Eureka represents a district-scale swarm of calc-silicate hosted monazite mineralization.

The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km northwest of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia’s main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is crossed by the national B1 highway and right next to the main national railroad line. The Eureka project is based on EPL 6762. E-Tech has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in EPL 8748, which lies adjacent to and surrounds the company’s EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa’s most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established infrastructure and clear and transparent mining legislative and regulatory framework.

