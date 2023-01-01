Emerita Resources drills 0.7% copper, 0.3% lead over 68.9 metres at IBW, Spain

Share this article

Emerita Resources Corp. [TSXV-EMO; OTCQB-EMOTF; FSE-LLJA] reported additional assay results from the continuing drilling program at La Romanera deposit, part of Emerita’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (IBW). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. Results contained in this release are from La Romanera. All deposits are open for expansion.

Assays have been received for diamond drill hole LR167. The hole was one of a pair designed to better define a zone of higher grade and copper enrichment evident in grade contouring of the deposit.

The hole entered the host package dacitic tuff and breccia at 548 meters depth; followed by a measured down-the-hole 68.9 metres of massive sulfide unit, an approximate true width of 50 metres.

Most notable are the elevated Au and Cu values relative to the Zn and Pb grades. Over the 68.9-metre interval, gold values ranged from 0.12 g/t to 2.36 g/t (average: 0.91 g/t), and copper values ranged from 0.25% to 1.34% (average: 0.66%).

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, “On review of the LR167 results within the context of deposit zonation and morphology, several observations can be made. Firstly, VMS deposits commonly exhibit some amount of metal zonation, with higher Au and Cu values nearer to the vent and higher Zn and Pb values more distally. The elevated Au and Cu values of this hole along with those of previously released holes LR159, LR158, LR157, LR154, and LR151 define a westward plunging approximately 200m x 100m zone that could indicate an original morphological aspect of the deposit feeder zone

“As the gross architecture of the system that formed the deposit is unraveled by ongoing drilling (although modified by subsequent tectonics) this will assist with designing the exploration strategy along the deposit’s continuation to depth as well as targeting other identified targets along the district’s mineralized trend. La Romanera remains open for further expansion along plunge to the west.

“The company is presently permitting additional drill platforms to the west to continue delineation as it has extended beyond the limit of initially permitted drill sites. Drilling at the El Cura deposit has been reactivated in the interim.”

David Gower, P.Geo., CEO, commented, “The company is also developing a plan to evaluate numerous geophysical/geochemical targets within the broader IBW property as part of the Mining (Exploitation) License planning process. As the Company completes engineering studies related to the future siting of production infrastructure, we need to ensure we do not inadvertently sterilize as yet undiscovered mineralized zones related to those targets.”

Emerita’s primary focus on exploring in Spain. The company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

