EMP notches industry benchmark at lithium extraction project

EMP Metals Corp. [EMPS-CSE, EMPPF-OTCQB] has released an update on the results of the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) field pilot facility in Saskatchewan.

EMP is a lithium exploration and development company with a focus on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. EMP holds 79,300 hectares of subsurface dispositions and strategic wellbores in southern Saskatchewan.

The field pilot facility houses the first Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) DLE pilot skid commissioned and operated in Canada. Saltworks Technologies provided a pre- and post DLE systems at site, and complete concentrate, refine, convert technology for the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

“The extremely ‘clean’ geological brine, without H2S or appreciable organics, was processed through Koch Technology Solutions’ Li-Pro pilot over 75 days, demonstrating a lithium recovery of greater than 97%, impurity rejection of greater than 99%.

“KTS is thrilled with the industry-leading results Li-Pro has delivered,’’ said Garrett Krall, Lithium Business Leader at KTS. “EMP has pulled together a strong team that is rapidly advancing to commercial project deployment with a truly economically advantaged solution,’’ he said.

“The site pilot produced lithium concentrations in the DLE eluate exceeding 2000 mg/L with a Li-TDS ratio greater than 0.1, almost non-detectable organics, extremely low silica, and steady performance improvements as the system was remote optimized,’’ said Megan Low, Vice-President of Lithium Process Solutions at Saltworks.

“Li:TDS ratio is a key performance indicator,’’ explained Low. “A ratio of 0.1 or higher is among top performing DLE systems and is reflective of the high quality and clean Saskatchewan brine processed,’’ she said. “This Li:TDS ratio will allow efficient downstream refining to battery-grade materials. This performance represents a new industry benchmark for a continuous at-site DLE pilot.’’

EMP shares were unchanged at 47.5 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 58 cents and 28 cents. EMP recently announced a share exchange deal with ROK Resources Inc. [ROK-TSXV, ROKRF-OTCQB] whereby ROK agreed to exchange its shares in Hub City Lithium Corp. in return for 17 million shares of EMP.

The move aims to consolidate ownership of Hub City Lithium, a private entity, which controls 200,000 acres of leased land, covering lithium properties (Mansur and Viewfield) in southeastern Saskatchewan targeting the Duperow formation.

Hub City is a joint venture held 75% by EMP and 25% by ROK Resources.

Its assets include 11,000 net hectares of land at Viewfield where a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) has outlined estimated production (282,090 tonnes) of battery-quality lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) over a 23-year period. The PEA envisages average annual production of 12,175 tonnes.

As a result of the deal, EMP will own 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Hub City Lithium, which wholly owns the Saskatchewan lithium properties.

