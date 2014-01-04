Endurance Gold drills 7.31 g/t gold over 11.6 metres at Reliance project, British Columbia

Share this article

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC; 3EG-FSE] reported additional assay results from the recently completed diamond drilling program on its 100%-optioned Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. The road-accessible property is located 4 km east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported are from two diamond drill holes completed in the central part of Eagle Area testing the Eagle South Feeder Zone. Highlights of the drilling results include drill hole DDH22-045 that returned 7.31 g/t gold over 11.6 metres, including 11.66 g/t gold over 6.2 metres from the 020 Target of the Eagle South Feeder Zone. The intersection is a 60-metre step-out from hole DDH21-020 which previously reported 15.7 g/t gold over 24.8 metres and a 45-metre step-out from hole RC22-062 which reported 6.64 g/t gold over 30.48 metes.

DDH22-045 was drilled at the same azimuth and shallower angle as previously reported DDH22-044 which intersected 4.95 g/t gold over 12.1 metres, including 12.55 g/t gold over 4.3 metres about 15 metres below this headline intersection.

DDH22-045 also returned 2.87 g/t gold over 8.3 metrres and 2.70 g/t gold over 8.3 metres from the contact zones of the Eagle South 037 Vein. These intersections are a 55-metre step-out from hole DDH22-025 where the 037 Vein returned 3.94 g/t gold over 7.2 metres.

From the same setup and different azimuth, drill hole DDH22-046 intersected three mineralized zones, including 5.03 g/t gold over 3.0 metres associated with the 020 Target, 2.97 g/t gold over 2.6 metres from the 024 Vein, and 2.26 g/t gold over 4.0 metres from a mineralized fault zone.

The primary objectives of the 2022 drilling program are to extend the strike of the mineralized system and to test the extent of mineralized feeder structures associated with the shallow-dipping, near-surface Eagle Zone. In 2022, a total of 38 diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres and 33 reverse circulation holes for 2,455 metres were completed. Assays are still pending for 14 diamond drill holes.

As reported in August, drilling within the Eagle South Feeder Zone has identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths ranging from 5 to 52 metres. The most significant veins with associated mineralization to date are the 024, 037, and 027 Veins. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia texture with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins.

The Eagle South Feeder Zone is bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest. The area of deformation related to this target area is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear Fault. As reported previously, significant gold intersections have been reported over 400 metres of this Eagle South Feeder Zone an area of brittle-ductile deformation, strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration, and multiple brecciated quartz veins.

Assay results are pending on drill holes DDH22-047 to DDH22-060. Results from these remaining 14 drill holes and other program updates will be reported through year-end and into the New Year. Two of the drill holes tested the northern strike extensions of the Imperial Zone.





