Enduro Metals drills 0.73 g/t AuEq over 151 metres at Newmont Lake, British Columbia

Enduro Metals Corp. [ENDR-TSXV; ENDMF-OTC; SOG-FSE] reports significantly expanding the known mineralization footprint of its McLymont fault gold zone through its 2021 drilling and geochemical surveying on the 100%-owned Newmont Lake project of northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. These results, together with results of historic drilling, outline a gold-mineralized zone extending for more than 5 km. The McLymont Fault Zone is one of four major target areas on the 654 km2 property.

Also, the company will be providing an update about its 2022 Exploration Program Plan shortly which will include the plan to follow-up on the 2021 Burgundy alkalic copper-gold porphyry discovery intersection.

Highlights include drill hole NW21-03 that intersected 151 metres of 0.73 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) starting at 124.2 metres in the NE extension of the McLymont Fault, including 75 etres of 1.00 g/t AuEq at 124.2 metres downhole. The hole ended in gold mineralization at 287 metres.

Bulk tonnage style gold mineralization has now been drill tested over approximately 400 metres strike length at the NW Zone and NE Extension. Geochemical soil sampling delineated significant gold mineralization along strike of McLymont Fault, increasing the potential footprint from 700 metres to 5,500 metres.

The apparent scale and intensity of the anomaly is comparable to very large bulk-tonnage style gold deposits neighbouring the Newmont Lake Property (ex. KSM, Treaty Creek).The sampling may explain the source of the “Boulder Train” which attracted explorers to the area in the 1980’s with historic float samples of <100 g/t gold, but the source was never found.

The gold/copper mineralization intersected in NW21-03 is approximately 50 metres northeast of NW20-04 (139m of 0.82 g/t AuEq, including 37.80m of 2.21 g/t AuEq over 115.6 metres downhole). Combined with surface mineralization and the broad zones of copper/gold mineralization previously reported from drill holes NW21-01 and NW21-02, the new results confirm continuity of the McLymont gold/copper mineralization for 400 metres along strike to the NE Extension and remains open.

Cole Evans, President/CEO, commented, “The 2021 drilling and geochemistry has accomplished two important thing. The drilling expanded bulk-tonnage style gold mineralization NE to approximately 400 metres along the mineralized horizon that remains open, with a second horizon below continuing to emerge. The geochemistry greatly increases the apparent footprint of the McLymont gold mineralization from 700 metres to a potential strike of 5,500 metres.

“High-grade “Boulder Train” rock samples first found in the late 1980’s brought explorers to this area, but the boulder source was never found. Our data suggests that the source of this anomaly was likely covered by ice and snow. Historic drill hole GSC88-01 was drilled in a small window through the snow in 1988 and intersected 0.6 metres of 73.40 g/t gold, 12.50 g/t silver, and 0.13% copper at a depth of 72 metres. Only 2% of this drill core was assayed at the time. The substantial increase in the size of the mineralized footprint and the evident connection to McLymont suggests that more drilling could lead to significant expansion of the McLymont mineralization.”

The historic mineral estimate from within the NW Zone is based on diamond drilling completed between 1987-1990 by Gulf Minerals with an estimate of 1,406,000 tonnes of 5.16 g/t AuEq (4.43 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag, and 0.22% Cu) containing 200,000 oz gold, 291,000 oz silver, and 6,790,000 lbs copper contained within approximately 100m of surface at a “base case” cut-off grade of 2.00 g/t AuEq (see Mineral Resource Estimate on North West Zone, Newmont Lake Property, Romios Gold Resources 2007).

Enduro Metals is focused on its flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654 km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek in the heart of the Golden Triangle region. Building on prior results, the company’s geological team have outlined four deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9 km x 4 km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

