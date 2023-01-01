F3 Uranium drills 54,400 cps radioactivity over 0.5 metres at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

F3 Uranium Corp. [TSXV-FUU; OTCQB-FUUFF; FSE-2F3A] reported results from five holes of the continuing extended fall drill program on the Patterson Lake North (PLN) property, Saskatchewan, including PLN23-102, located 3.4 km south of the JR zone, which is now the second hole to intersect anomalous radioactivity along the recently discovered and highly prospective A1B shear zone.

Hole PLN23-102 was drilled 840 metres along strike to the south of PLN23-095 which was the first hole to hit anomalous radioactivity at A1B, which runs parallel to the A1 Main Shear Zone that hosts the JR Zone.

Concurrently at the JR Zone, PLN23-101 has intersected mineralization over a 10.50-metre interval, including 1.42 metres of high-grade (>10,000 cps), of which 0.50 metres was up to 54,400 cps radioactivity between 228.50 and 229.00 metres, extending mineralization up dip on line 015S from PLN23-044.

Raymond Ashley, President, commented: “Drill hole PLN23-102 at A1B exhibited very intense alteration and dissolution of the sandstone together with 96m of core loss over a 162-metre interval, followed by extreme basement alteration including bleaching and clay alteration. These features, in addition to anomalous radioactivity in two holes located 840 meters apart along strike, are characteristic of favourable conditions for the discovery of proximal mineralization. The team continues to be excited about the potential for discovery of a second mineralized zone on A1B.

“We have one drill focused at the JR Zone and a second drill focused on exploration drilling to characterize targets for 2024. The pace of drilling has slowed as we are drilling deeper exploration holes to learn more about the parallel A1B shear zone; we want to be methodical in characterizing areas for drilling in 2024 and are now using a single diamond drill crew who move between the two drills. This understanding will be integrated with the results of ground geophysics to be carried out later this fall and in the early winter, to develop the best drill targets possible for 2024. The company is fully funded to continue its aggressive exploration approach.”

JR Zone Drilling Highlights: PLN23-101 (line 015S)10.50 metres composite mineralization from 216.50m – 230.50 metres, including1.42 metres composite mineralization of >10,000 cps radioactivity between 222.85-229.00 metres including 0.50 metres radioactivity up to 54,400 cps between 228.50 metres and 229.00 metres.

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined, but the company estimates true thickness of the reported intervals in this news release to be close to reported interval widths.

The 4,078-hectare 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the southwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen Energy’s Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium’s Triple R deposit.

