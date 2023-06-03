Fireweed Metals intersects 8.4% zinc over 57.4 metres at Macmillan Pass, Yukon

Share this article

Fireweed Metals Corp. [TSXV-FWZ; OTCQB-FWEDF] reported additional assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass (Macpass) project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights: Boundary Zone delivered multiple near-surface wide, high-grade zones of zinc-lead-silver mineralization in step-out holes within breccia and vein mineralization, as well as stratiform and massive sulphides.

Hole NB23-019 intercept is the broadest, high-grade intercept on the eastern side of the stratiform body to date, establishing high-grade continuity over at least 350 metres of strike within this zone alone.

Hole NB23-019 intersected 57.43 metres of 8.42% zinc, 1.77% lead, and 51.8 g/t silver (estimated true width 20 m), including 7.9 metres of 16.4% zinc, 5.25% lead, and 150.8 g/t silver, and also including 6.74 metres of 15.1% zinc, 2.56% lead, and 44.7 g/t silver. This hole also intersected a separate interval of 54.0 metres of 7.05% zinc, and 10.3 g/t silver, including 23.5 metres of 10.88% zinc, and 14.6 g/t silver.

Hole NB23-023 intersected 76.77 metres grading 6.78% zinc, 0.63% lead, and 17.5 g/t silver, including 12.20 metres of 16.38% zinc, 2.8% lead, and 44.2 g/t silver.

Hole NB23-027 intersected 49.9 metres grading 10.1% zinc and 14.4 g/t silver including 23.85 metres of 13.95% zinc and 20.3 g/t silver.

Assays are pending for 24 remaining drillholes from Boundary Zone, 10 holes from the Tom deposit and two holes from the Jason deposit.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, “Our successes continue at Macpass this year, as Boundary Zone impresses us with even more demonstration of the scale and tenor of this large mineralized system. Today’s results highlight the high-grade, near-surface mineralization on the eastern side of Boundary which mostly comprise vein and breccia styles of mineralization. This type of mineralization forms a wide halo, hundreds of metres in width, that surrounds the high-grade laminated to stratiform massive sulphide layer and related feeder zone. We are eagerly awaiting assay results of the remaining drillholes over the coming weeks.”

Fireweed continues to successfully intersect pyrite-sphalerite-galena as stratiform massive sulphides, laminated mineralization, veins, and breccias in the 2023 step-outs. Mineralization has been intersected in every step-out hole that has been completed to depth. Assays have been received for 26 Boundary Zone holes.

Out of the 40 holes drilled at Boundary Zone in 2023, 36 were step-out holes that tested the vein mineralization, laminated stratiform mineralization, and massive sulphide zones.

The 2023 program achieved 22,500 metres of drilling mostly focused on Boundary, Tom, and Jason zones in addition to five metallurgical drill holes at Mactung. Use of directional drilling, in which multiple angled drill holes are initiated at depth from one primary hole, saved an estimated 1,800 metres of drilling compared to traditional drilling of multiple new holes from surface for a total equivalent metreage of 24,300 metres in 2023, making this Fireweed’s largest ever program and the biggest exploration program in Yukon this year.

Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy balance sheet, and has three projects located in Canada: Macpass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver): Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass (Macpass) Project in Yukon that is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world.

The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.

