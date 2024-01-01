First Nordic Metals discovers anomaly at Storjuktan, Sweden

Share this article

First Nordic Metals Corp. [TSXV-FNM; OTCQB-FNMCF; FSE-HEG0] provided results from its recent belt-scale glacial till geochemical survey targeting orogenic gold mineral systems at its 100%-owned Storjuktan project, located on the Gold Line belt in northern Sweden. Storjuktan encompasses approximately 60 km of first-order structural corridor (strike length) of the Gold Line belt and is located 20 km north of the company’s Barsele project.

Highlights: Surface till sampling identifies a large and cohesive 5.0 km by 1.0 km As-Cu-Mo-Zn pathfinder anomaly coincident with a historic ionic leach gold anomaly. Anomalies oriented in the down-ice direction and are coincident with favourable geology and a prominent second-order structural corridor.

Follow up exploration programs planned in 2024 to continue to advance targets to drill testing stage.

Taj Singh, President and CEO, commented: “These results from Storjuktan are very exciting, as the Project has both the geochemical signature and dimensions / scale that align well with other multimillion ounce deposits on the belt. Storjuktan’s recently identified gold anomaly is currently about 5 km; for context, the Company’s resource-stage Barsele project’s current resource footprint is approximately 3.5 km long. We look forward to continuing follow-up exploration work on Storjuktan to advance targets towards drilling. Our goal in the coming months will be a geophysics program and a systematic top-of-bedrock / base-of-till (BoT) drilling program at the project.”

Storjuktan Exploration Program: 4,357 regional B-Horizon (subsoil) samples were collected covering approximately 2,000 hectares over multiple untested structural corridors within the central portion of the 25,000 ha Storjuktan project area. All samples are collected from the glacial till derived B-Horizon soil layer and screened using handheld XRF (x-ray fluroscence) for pathfinder elements. Anomalous areas identified will be tested for gold at an external laboratory.

Results from the till sampling program have identified a large gold pathfinder anomaly at the Nippas target located in the central portion of the Storjuktan project. Till sample results coincident with the historic ionic leach gold-in-till anomaly are defined by an As-Cu-Zn-Mo (arsenic-copper-zinc-molybdenum) pathfinder element till anomaly extending over 5.0 km by 1.0 km.

The anomaly is oriented in the prominent ice flow direction. The polymetallic signature is consistent with other anomalies in the belt over known gold deposits. By comparison, the Barsele project’s As-Zn glacial till pathfinder anomaly measures approximately 3.5 km by 0.8 km.

The survey focused on identification of orogenic gold and VMS (volcanogenic massive sulphide) type mineral systems known to be present in the Gold Line belt. All surface till samples were analyzed using a portable XRF and follow-up analyses will test the anomalous samples for gold. The company plans to follow up with BoT drilling to test the 5.0 km Nippas target with the aim of delineating drilling targets. In addition, the company plans to fly detailed magnetic geophysics over the entire 25,000 ha Storjuktan project to map the geological and structural architecture and collect an additional 15,000 surface till samples. To date, till sampling has covered less than 10% of the Storjuktan project area.

Follow-up exploration programs are being planned in 2024 to continue to advance the targets to a drill-testing stage, and include: High resolution airborne UAV magnetic survey over entire project area (5,700 line km); target structural corridors of interest with systematic mapping and sampling; regional B-horizon till sampling over entire greenstone belt area; top-of-Bedrock drilling on anomalous target areas identified with till sampling and develop robust geological and structural framework models to guide exploration

The Storjuktan project is a large, early-stage project strategically positioned north of the Barsele project. It consists of seven contiguous licenses covering 30,000 ha located in the northern portion of the Gold Line belt. The Storjuktan project contains over 60 km of the Gold Line structure.

First Nordic’s flagship is the Barsele gold project, located in Sweden and in a joint venture with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [NYSE, TSX-AEM]. The Barsele project currently hosts a combined open pit and underground NI 43-101 Indicated Resource of 324,000 ounces gold and an Inferred resource of 2,086,000 ounces gold. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, First Nordic is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position of close to 100,000 hectares on both the prolific Gold Line and Skelleftea VMS belts. Additionally, in northern Finland First Nordic holds the entire underexplored Oijarvi Greenstone Belt.

Share this article