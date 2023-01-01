First Phosphate confirms more high-grade discoveries at Begin-Lamarche, Quebec

Share this article

First Phosphate Corp. [CSE-PHOS; OTC-FRSPF; FSE-KD0] announced that it has confirmed a new high-grade discovery 500 metres from the existing northern zone of its Bégin-Lamarche project located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, Quebec, Canada. The original discovery of these areas was made in the fall of 2022 during a prospection campaign and was confirmed last fall with 26 grab samples returning high-grade P 2 O 5 (phosphate).

The Larouche area also continues to return high-grade analyses with one sample grading as high as 39.45% P 2 O 5 (phosphate) in an irregular layer of pure apatite (the host mineral which contains phosphate). At this level of purity, the mineral would be considered direct shipping ore (DSO).

Bégin-Lamarche Project Results: Grab sampling revealed a high grade phosphate area 500m north of the existing Northern Zone. This new zone, named the Mountain Zone, is about 350m long by 175m wide. From field observation, the rock type is nelsonitic peridotite which is the most favorable rock type where phosphate is found on the property. A total of 26 grab samples were taken in this area, most of which, returned grades of between 7.17% and 17.83% P 2 O 5 (phosphate). The average of the 26 samples was 10.6% P 2 O 5 .

A second new zone, named the Northwestern zone, was also discovered west of the existing Northern Zone from which 4 of 8 samples returned grades of over 10% P 2 O 5 .

“Begin-Lamarche continues to show promise in delivering another significant phosphate horizon for the company,” explained First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. “What is more, the Begin-Lamarche property is found at 70 km from the deep-sea port of Saguenay and brings with it tremendous logistical advantages.”

Field reconnaissance and sampling in the Larouche area also revealed high-grade phosphate. As noted above, one sample returned 39.45% P 2 O 5 . This represents the highest ever phosphate sample found by the company. The sample comes from an irregular layer found of almost pure apatite (the host mineral which contains phosphate). At this level of purity, the mineral would be considered DSO.

Preliminary geological indications suggest that these layers could be flat-lying and therefore open at substantial potential depth. Other results from the samples in this area show high-grade phosphate values up to 23.1% P 2 O 5 . To date, field work has outlined phosphate layers of a length of up to 760m. The width of these layers is not fully known at this time due to their flat-lying geometry. Only further drilling will be able determine the full width of the layers. A drill permit application has been made for drilling in this area.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source.

First Phosphate holds over 1,500 km2 of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

