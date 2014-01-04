Fission 3.0 hits off-scale radioactivity at Patterson Lake North, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Fission 3.0 Corp. [FUU-TSXV; FISOF-OTCQB; 2F3A-FSE] reported intersecting extremely radioactive and off-scale (greater than 65,000 cps (counts per second)) mineralization in a new uranium discovery occurring as massive pitchblende, pitchblende buttons and veins at the start of its fall drill program on its 100%-owned Patterson Lake North (PLN) project in the southwest Athabasca basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Two diamond drills commenced on the previously undrilled 800-metre northwest strike extension of the approximately three-kilometre-long A1 conductor. A new uranium discovery has been made in the second drill hole of the fall program.

PLN22-035 is a 730-metre step-out from a weakly mineralized drillhole, PLN14-019, drilled in 2014. PLN22-035 targeted the ground Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) A1 conductor. Drill hole PLN22-034, the first hole of the fall drill program, intersected the A1 structure but no mineralization (>300cps) was noted.

Drilling highlights for PLN22-035 (line 00N) included 15 metres total composite mineralization of greater than 300 cps over a 15.5-metre interval (between 257 m to 272.5 m), including 5.62 metres of total composite mineralization of greater than 10,000 cps over a 6.3-metre interval (between 259 m and 265.3 m) including 1.5 metres of total off-scale radioactivity (over 65,000 cps) over a two-metre interval (between 262 m and 264 m). The hole is still in progress.

Raymond Ashley, Vice President Exploration, commented: “We are very excited about this new high-grade uranium discovery at the start of our fall drilling program on the A1 conductor. The drilling program is being immediately amended to further delineate this new off-scale uranium mineralization within a significant 15.0-metre wide mineralized altered structural damage zone. I am very grateful to work with this dedicated and extremely capable exploration team, and very proud of this new discovery that we have all made.”

The innovative use of a sonic drill facilitates penetration through relatively deep and difficult overburden to set drill casing at shallow angles. Consequently, the shallow inclined holes that intersect the steeply-dipping lithologies provide reported intervals that are closer to true thickness.

The company’s large 39,946-hectare, 100%-owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) lies adjacent and immediately north of the Patterson Lake South property (PLS), owned by Fission Uranium Corp. [FCU-TSX; FCUUF-OTCQX; 2FU-FSE], where Fission Uranium expects to complete a Feasibility Study on its Triple R deposit. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world’s largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3’s projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits.

