Flying Nickel Mining drills 0.629 g/t PGM+AU over 11.07 metres at Minago, Manitoba

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [FLYN-TSXV: FLYNF-OTCQB] reported additional PGM (platinum group metal) assay results from the company’s 100%-owned Minago nickel-PGM project in the Thompson nickel belt, Manitoba.

New assay results covering 927 samples totalling 1,150 metres from 19 drill holes are in line with management expectation. Those results further confirmed significant platinum and palladium intersections throughout the Minago’s Nose deposit.

Highlights from this latest assay data set include B-08-89 grading 1.21% nickel, 0.09% copper, 0.178 g/t platinum, 0.464 g/t palladium and 0.010 g/t gold (0.653 g/t PGM+Au) over a 7.63-metre interval from 241.39 metres downhole.

N-07-03 returned 0.80% Ni, 0.06% Cu, 0.302 g/t Pt, 0.634 g/t Pd and 0.008 g/t Au (0.945 g/t PGM+Au) over a 3.96-metre interval from 171.14 metres downhole.

V-08-03 returned 1.51% Ni, 0.01% Cu, 0.194 g/t Pt, 0.399 g/t Pd and 0.037 g/t Au (0.629 g/t PGM+Au) over an 11.07-metre interval from 527.49 metres downhole.

V-08-04B returned 1.30% Ni, 0.10% Cu, 0.176 g/t Pt, 0.458 g/t Pd and 0.061 g/t Au (0.694 g/t PGM+Au) over a 5.33-metre interval from 285.80 metres downhole.

V-08-05 returned 1.11% Ni, 0.07% Cu, 0.134 g/t Pt, 0.353 g/t Pd and 0.048 g/t Au (0.534 g/t PGM+Au) over a 14.60-metre interval from 613.50 metres downhole.

When calculating composite grades, half the detection limit value was used when assay results were less than the detection limit. True widths are approximately half the width observed in core.

Flying Nickel has received and released assay results of 3,009 samples totalling 3,582 metres from 47 holes since the start of program in January 2023. Flying Nickel is on schedule to receive and publish the remaining assay results of approximately 444 metres from eight holes in June, 2023.

The objective of the core assay program is to develop a maiden PGM resource at the Minago project.

The Minago project is located in Canada’s Thompson nickel belt and currently has a NI 43-101 compliant open-pit optimized and underground, measured and indicated resource of 44.2 million tonnes grading 0.74% Ni (722 million pounds contained nickel) and inferred resource of 19.6 million tonnes grading 0.74% Ni (319 million lb contained nickel). The resource split is approximately 78% Nose deposit and 22% North Limb deposit at Minago.

There has been cumulative 90,783 metres of drilling at the Minago project by six operators since 1966. Additionally, Flying Nickel drilled 2,718 metres in 2022 since acquiring the Minago project in February, 2021.

