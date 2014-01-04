Flying Nickel Mining drills 0.69g/t PGM+Au over 14.15 metres at Minago project, Manitoba

Share this article

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [FLYN-TSXV; FLYNF-OTCQB] reported the second batch of platinum group metal (PGM) assay results from the company’s 100%-owned Minago nickel/PGM project in the Thompson nickel belt, Manitoba.

The assay results from the initial batch of 898 samples totalling 1,046 metres from 12 holes were published in the news release dated March 30, 2023. All 12 reported holes returned significant platinum, palladium and gold intersections at Minago’s Nose deposit.

Assay results from the second batch, which included 968 samples totalling 1,144 metres of sections from 22 drill holes, have been returned and further confirmed significant platinum and palladium intersections throughout the Nose Deposit.

Highlights: N-07-22 returned 1.25% nickel, 0.07% copper, 0.147 g/t platinum, 0.433 g/t palladium and 0.008 g/t gold (0.588 g/t PGM+Au) over a 7.45-metre interval from 275.25 metres downhole.

N-07-22 returned 1.20% Ni, 0.07% Cu, 0.156 g/t Pt, 0.449 g/t Pd and 0.007 g/t Au (0.611 g/t PGM+Au) over a 6.71-metre interval from 286.39 metres downhole.

N-07-28 returned 1.33% Ni, 0.01% Cu, 0.198 g/t Pt, 0.540 g/t Pd and 0.010 g/t Au (0.749 g/t PGM+Au) over a 6.24-metre interval from 102.23 metres downhole.

N-07-41B returned 1.29% Ni, 0.06% Cu, 0.180 g/t Pt, 0.506 g/t Pd and 0.010 g/t Au (0.695 g/t PGM+Au) over a 14.15-metre interval from 281.79 metres downhole.

N-07-41B returned 1.47% Ni, 0.04% Cu, 0.169 g/t Pt, 0.497 g/t Pd and 0.019 g/t Au (0.685 g/t PGM+Au) over an 8.84-metre interval from 300.07 metres downhole.

True widths are approximately half the width observed in core.

The company has prepared and submitted a total of 3,371 samples (4,041 metres) from 47 drill holes to SGS from Minago’s Nose deposit. The company expects to receive and publish the final two batches of assay results in April and May 2023.

Assay highlights from the Blackhawk series holes: BHK 46A-90 returned 1.24% Ni, 0.03% Cu, 0.260 g/t Pt, 0.566 g/t Pd and 0.011 g/t Au (0.837 g/t PGM+Au) over a 13.41-metre interval from 376.73 metres downhole.

BHK 46A-90 returned 1.54% Ni, 0.09% Cu, 0.212 g/t Pt, 0.588 g/t Pd and 0.015 g/t Au (0.815 g/t PGM+Au) over a 5.79-metre interval from 558.09 metres downhole.

BHK 48-90 returned 1.15% Ni, 0.10% Cu, 0.196 g/t Pt, 0.524 g/t Pd and 0.036 g/t Au (0.756 g/t PGM+Au) over a 13.94-metre interval from 278.97 metres downhole.

BHK 54-90 returned 1.63% Ni, 0.05% Cu, 0.352 g/t Pt, 0.735 g/t Pd and 0.037 g/t Au (1.124 g/t PGM+Au) over a 6.10-metre interval from 147.83 metres downhole.

There has been a cumulative 90,783 metres of drilling at the Minago Project by six operators since 1966. Additionally, Flying Nickel drilled 2,718 metres in 2022 since acquiring the Minago Project in February 2021. 112 of 148 boreholes (76%) that intersected the proposed Nose deposit pit shell were missing PGM assays.

At the conclusion of the PGM assay program, PGM assay results from 7,074 samples totalling 9,050 metres of sections from 83 holes in the Nose deposit will be modelled to develop a maiden PGM resource at the Minago Project.

The Minago Project is located in Canada”s Thompson Nickel Belt and currently has a NI 43-101 compliant open-pit optimized and underground, Measured and Indicated resource of 44.2 million tonnes grading 0.74 per cent Ni (722 million lbs contained nickel) and Inferred resource of 19.6 million tonnes grading 0.74 per cent Ni (319 million lbs contained nickel). The resource split is approximately 78% Nose deposit and 22% North Limb deposit at Minago.

