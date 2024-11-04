Fokus Mining names Philippe MacKay as CEO

Share this article

Fokus Mining Corp. [FKM-TSXV, FKMCF-OTCQB, F7E1-FSE] has announced the appointment of Philippe MacKay as CEO effective as of November 4, 2024. MacKay and Kerry Sparkes have also been appointed as directors of the company.

MacKay joins Fokus after nearly 10 years at the Osisko Group, where he last held the position of mine manager for the Cariboo gold project. In this role, he managed all facets of operations, engineering and permitting, while also fostering strong community relationships. Notably, he successfully developed the project from exploration to the final stage of permitting and development, showcasing his strong leadership and strategic insight.

“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in my career as CEO and shareholder of Fokus,’’ said MacKay. “I am fully committed on developing the Galloway project in this well known mining district,’’ he said. “My main objective is to deliver maximum value for all Fokus shareholders.”

Fokus shares were unchanged at $0.09 Wednesday and trade in a 52-week range of $0.095 and $0.03.

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company that is actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in Quebec.

Three years ago, Fokus onfirmed the presence of a significant copper-gold porphyry system at its Galloway project, which is located in Dasserat Twp., the Abitibi West area of Quebe. The property results from the amalgamation of a number of claim blocks and is situated on the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault.

The 100%-owned Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation, which extends for more than 100 kilometres. Numerous gold deposits are associated with the structure and its subsidiaries. Recent work focused on the western part of the mineral claims and has allowed the company to delineate a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource of 1.42 million ounces of gold at a price of US$1,750 an ounce. The estimate was published in a March, 2023 press release, which includes a sensitivity table showing that at a gold price of US$1,960 an ounce, the inferred resource increases to 1.78 million ounces.

The company said Sparkes has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration as an exploration geologist and mining executive. His career has included the exploration, delineation and development of two major Canadian deposits (Voisey’s Bay and Rainy River), vice-president of geology for Franco Nevada Mining Corp., [FNV-TSX, NYSE] and he was founder and director of Orla Mining Ltd. [OLA-TSX]

Sparkes is currently president of Sparrowhawk Consulting Ltd. and sits on the board of Aurion Resources Ltd. [AU-TSXV, AIRRF-OTCQX]., AuMega Metals Ltd. [AUM-TSXV, AUMMF-OTCQB, AAM-ASX], and Prime Mining Corp. [PRYM-TSX, PRMNF-OTCQX, 04V3-Frankfurt], where he also serves as a technical advisor.

