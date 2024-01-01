Forum Energy drilling Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Share this article

Forum Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV-FMC; OTCQB-FDCFF] has initiated diamond drilling on its 100%-owned Aberdeen project, Nunuvut. Forum plans on drilling approximately 10,000 metres (25 to 30 drill holes) largely within the Tatiggaq anomaly, as well as drill approximately 10 drill holes on other highly prospective areas – the Ned, Bjorn and Qavvik targets.

Highlights: Approximately 25 to 30 holes are planned to extend and infill known mineralization at Tatiggaq West, expand Tatiggaq Main, and/or discover additional zones to the northeast along the Tatiggaq fault.

The 2023 processed and modelled ambient noise tomography (ANT) survey data have been used to refine and outline high-priority drill targets as the company moves away from the known mineralization at Tatiggaq West and Main. The processed ANT data on Ned have outlined the unconformity depth (Thelon formation sandstone) as well as potential faults and alteration that will be targeted in the upcoming drilling program.

Approximately 10 drill holes are planned to test the Ned, Bjorn and Qavvik anomalies.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum’s vice-president, exploration, stated: “I am very excited to be launching the first large-scale uranium exploration program in the Thelon basin since 2012. We have numerous high-priority targets to test this summer that have globally significant deposit potential.”

The current understanding of uranium mineralization within the Tatiggaq deposit consists of two zones – the Main and West zones – and is located at depths between 80 and 180 metres. Mineralization is hosted in a series of high-grade subparallel, steep, south-dipping fault zones that sit within a 50-metre wide area. Targeting in 2024 is focusing on extending the Tatiggaq West and Main zones and evaluating the mineralization potential along trend within the 0.7 km wide by 1.5 km long Tatiggaq gravity anomaly.

Forum has 3-D modelled several east-northeast-trending, subvertical faults, using the ANT data, including the uranium-hosting Tatiggaq fault, and is using the fault traces, and areas of abrupt velocity contrast to refine drill targeting. The ANT data are being used to refine targeting at the Ned and Bjorn grids, which has allowed for modelling the Thelon sandstone – basement contact, as well as possible zones of fault development and hydrothermal alteration.

Forum Energy Metals is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, and the Thelon basin, Nunavut.

