Founders Metals discovers new parallel gold zone at Antino, Suriname

Share this article

Founders Metals Inc. [TSXV-FDR; OTCQX-FDMIF; FSE-9DL0) reported drill core assay results from the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. The company reports intercepting numerous high-grade gold intervals in a new zone parallel to the main Antino Shear Zone, more than doubling the width of the gold mineralized footprint to over 200 m. The intervals include, from separate holes, 14.5 metres of 16.26 g/t gold, 26.0 metres of 4.86 g/t gold, and 14.0 metres of 3.65 g/t gold.

Highlights: New gold zone discovery in step-out drilling parallel to the main Froyo Gold Zone. Drill hole 23FR041 intercepts 14.5 metres of 16.26 g/t Au from 52.7 metres down hole. Drill hole 23FR044 intercepts mineralization from surface with four major zones and one interval containing visible gold: 11.6 metres of 2.59 g/t Au down hole from surface; 13.0 metres of 6.29 g/t Au from 42 metres down hole; 26.0 metres of 4.86 g/t Au from 56 metres down hole and, 6.0 metres of 8.52 g/t Au from 117 metres down hole.

Drill-defined gold mineralization at Froyo covers more than 500 x 200 metres and extends to vertical depths of >150 metres.

Colin Padget, CEO, commented, “We continue to expand the exceptional gold mineralization at Upper Antino, and these new results represent a major addition to the overall footprint of this robust gold system. We can now point to a sizeable Froyo volume extending more than 500 metres along strike, 200 metres wide, and over 150 metres vertical depth, and that remains open along strike and at depth. Even more exciting is that this year’s drilling has tested only a fraction of the historical auger gold anomalies at Upper Antino, with similar surficial gold signatures yet to be tested at Lower Antino, Parbo, and Buese areas.”

Founders Metals focuses on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship asset is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where artisanal surface/alluvial mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1. Using its diamond drilling equipment, the company drilled over 10,000 metres in 2023 and is fully financed for up to 30,000 metres in 2024.

Share this article