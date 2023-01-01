Founders Metals drills 10.90 g/t gold over 38.0 metres at Froyo, Suriname

Share this article

Founders Metals Inc. [TSXV-FDR; OTCQX-FDMIF; FSE- 9DL0] reported drill core assay results from its fully funded 2024 drill program at the Antino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname.

The company reported 38.0 metres of 10.90 g/t gold from its furthest northwest Froyo drillhole to date, 24GG04. The interval is one of Antino’s best gold intercepts at over 410 gram-metres per tonne (gm/t). Due to the abundance of coarse gold, samples have been resubmitted for metallic screening.

Highlights: Hole 24GG04 intercepted 38.0 metres of 10.90 g/t gold from 149.0 metres down hole, with metallic screening results pending.

Results are from Founders’ furthest northwest drilling at the Froyo Gold Zone. Gold mineralization remains open toward high-grade historical auger sampling results.

Intervals are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold using 5 metres minimum length and 5 metres maximum internal dilution.

Colin Padget, CEO commented, “Today’s results are some of the best we’ve seen at Antino, and are yet another example of the exceedingly high-grade, near surface gold mineralization at Froyo. Additionally, we have submitted samples for metallic screening to determine gold concentrations using a much larger sample volume. This method can capture coarser gold than fire assay. We expect the result soon.

“We are also pleased to report that our primary assay lab in Paramaribo has renewed its commitment of two-to-three-week turnaround times on assays. Though assays have often come back much faster, we recognize that with additional drilling, more surface sampling, targeted multi-element geochemistry, and metallic screening of select drill core, we can more reasonably expect two-to-three-week timelines.”

Hole 24GG03 returned 9.00 metres of 1.38 g/t gold. Hole ADH071 returned 1.50 metres of 25.01 g/t gold and 12.00 metres of 4.99 g/t gold. Intervals are core length and estimated to represent 85% or more of true width based on current drill data

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company with properties in North and South America. The company focuses on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship asset is the 20,000 hectares Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where artisanal surface/alluvial mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1. Using its diamond drilling equipment, the company drilled over 10,000 metres in 2023 and is fully financed for up to 30,000 metres in 2024.

