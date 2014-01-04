G Mining hits key milestone at Brazil gold project

3 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

G Mining Ventures Corp. [GMIN-TSXV, GMINF-OTCQB] says it has achieved a key milestone at its Tocantinzinho gold project in Para State, Brazil by signing a renewable power purchase agreement (PPA).

The PPA was entered into between a subsidiary of G Mining and CEMIG, a Brazilian energy provider with generating capacity of 3.3 GW (hydroelectric, wind and solar). The PPA guarantees the supply and delivery of power from March 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026, supplying more than 100% of the expected power demand at the Tocantinzinho gold project during commissioning, ramp-up and initial commercial production. “The contract functions on a consumption basis, with no take-or-pay obligations, ensuring that G Mining’s costs are variable based on actual usage,” the company said in a press release.

The company said electricity costs represent about 25% of processing costs and 10% of total operating costs. All-in cost of electricity is expected to be 25% lower than estimates in a 2022 feasibility study.

On May 31, 2023, G Mining shares closed at $1.10 and currently trade in a 52- week range of $1.18 and 56 cents.

Last year, G Mining unveiled details of a US$481 million construction financing package for the Tocantinzinho project.

It included a US$250 million goal stream with Franco Nevada Mining Corp. [FNV-TSX, NYSE], which has also agreed to provide G Mining Ventures with a US$75 million secured loan, and to subscribe for US$27.5 million worth of G Mining common shares (44.6 million shares as part of G Ventures $116.4 million equity financing via a non-brokered private placement priced at 80 cents per share).

Tocantinzinho is expected to be a low-cost, conventional open pit mining and milling operation. The project is construction-ready and first production is expected in the second half of 2024.

A feasibility study announced in February, 2022, outlines total gold production of 1.8 million ounces of gold over 10.5 years, resulting in average annual production of 174,700 ounces with an all-in-sustaining cost per ounce of US$681 and an initial capital cost of US$458 million.

The mine plan is based on proven and probable reserves of 48.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold or 2.04 million contained gold ounces as of December 10, 2021.

Franco-Nevada is providing US$352.5 million of the total US$481 million package. The balance consists of equity private placements to two strategic investors, including $68.8 million to La Mancha Investments S.a.r.l., and $20 million to Eldorado Gold Corp. [ELD-TSX; EGO-NYSE], as well as up to $40 million worth of equipment financing with Caterpillar Financial Services.

Under the terms of the gold stream, stream deliveries to Franco Nevada will be based on the following schedule: It allows for 12.0% of gold produced until 300,000 ounces have been delivered, and thereafter, 7.5% of gold produced for the remainder of the mine’s lifespan.


Share this article

More Stories

Pan Global Resources drills high-grade gold and copper at Escacena, Spain

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Freegold Ventures drills 1.43 g/t gold over 88.7 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Red Pine Outlines 2023 Drill Campaign Focusing on High Probability Resource Increase Targets

3 hours ago Resource World

Lundins, BHP back $100 million Filo financing

4 hours ago Resource World

DLP Resources drills 0.95% CuEq over 221.4 metres at Aurora, Peru

4 hours ago Resource World

Solaris Resources drills 0.65% CuEq over 301 metres at Warintza East, Ecuador

4 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Pan Global Resources drills high-grade gold and copper at Escacena, Spain

3 hours ago Staff Writer

G Mining hits key milestone at Brazil gold project

3 hours ago Resource World

Freegold Ventures drills 1.43 g/t gold over 88.7 metres at Golden Summit, Alaska

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Red Pine Outlines 2023 Drill Campaign Focusing on High Probability Resource Increase Targets

3 hours ago Resource World

Lundins, BHP back $100 million Filo financing

4 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.