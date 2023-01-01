G2 Goldfields drills 1,275.1 g/t gold over 0.8 metres at Oko, Guyana

Share this article

G2 Goldfields Inc. [TSXV-GTWO; OTCQX-GUYGF] reported additional high-grade gold intercepts from the company’s continuing drill program at the 19,200-acre Oko project in Guyana. G2 currently has five diamond drill rigs operating on the project.

Highlights from the current round of exploration results include 13.0 g/t gold over 8.9 metres (HOLE 180) and 1275.1 g/t gold over 0.8 metres; 53.1 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (HOLE 181W2); 36.8 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (HOLE 181W2A); 5.6 g/t gold over 6.2 metres (HOLE 182) and 14.4 g/t gold over 3.6 metres.

The intercepts reported are down-hole widths. True widths are estimated between 58% and 91% of reported down-hole widths. Weighted average grades are calculated based on un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping limits for gold assays.

Results reported provide G2 with further confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization whilst expanding the mineralized zones down plunge.

High grade gold zones in the Shear 3 structure appear to be hosted in distinct upper and lower zones. The Upper Zone was further defined by hole OKD-180 which intercepted 13.0 g/t gold over 8.9 metres followed by an extensional quartz vein a further 6.6 metres downhole which assayed 1275.1 g/t gold over 0.8 metres (40. 8 ounces per ton over 2.6 feet). Hole 182 expanded this Upper High-grade Zone a further 70 m down-plunge and returned 14.4 g/t gold over 3.6 metres.

Hole OKD-181W2 expanded the Lower Zone Area of Shear 3 by intercepting 53.1 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (from 345.6 m downhole). This high-grade structure lies 65 metres down-plunge of Hole 121 (12.7 g/t Au over 6.0 m). All of the Shear 3 zones remain open to depth. A long section of Shear 3 is available here.

In Shear 5, OKD-181W2A intercepted 4.0 metres at 36.8 g/t gold from 508 metres. This intercept lies 50 metres down-plunge from hole OKD-178 which returned 32 g/t gold over 6.7 metres. The lower part (below 225 metres) of the Shear 5 high grade zone is now defined by 15 pierce points of which nine exceed 100 gram x metres of which two exceed 200 gram x metres. Shear 5 remains open to depth and represents an outstanding target for additional high-grade gold. Long sections of the Shear 5 drilling to date are available here.

In addition to high grade intercepts in Shear 3, hole OKD-182 also intercepted Shear 1 at a downhole depth of 88.1 metres. This near surface zone assayed 5.6 g/t gold over 6.2 metres. Shear 1, omitted from the original maiden resource estimate due to lack of data is now the subject of an ongoing drilling campaign targeting NE plunging shoots. The Shear 1 Zone appears to be geologically similar to the Ghanie area, located approximately 1 km to the South.

Soil and stream sampling programs have been completed across both the Tracy and Amsterdam Zones. Scout drilling has commenced at the OKO North and OKO Northwest areas.

Dan Noone, CEO, stated, “We continue to explore the OKO district with five drill rigs and multiple exploration teams. As we increase our knowledge and understanding of the district, we also increase the probability of additional exploration success. We look forward to publishing a new, updated Resource Estimate in early 2024 and also to drilling multiple new target areas in the coming months.”

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine. G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property in Guyana.

Highlights of the report include 974,000 oz. gold – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes at 9.25 g/t gold and 220,000 oz. gold – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes at 8.63 g/t gold.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 meters of surface and remain open down plunge. G2 continues to expand this maiden resource while discovering additional areas for diamond drilling.

