Galloper Gold diamond drilling at Glover Island, Newfoundland

Share this article

Galloper Gold Corp. [CSE-BOOM; OTC PINK-GGDCF; FSE-W9F] reported that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the 100%-owned Glover Island Project where Galloper’s claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in the prolific “Four Corners” region of Western Newfoundland featuring major deposits of gold, copper and salt.

Galloper’s initial drilling is targeting a significant expansion of the known orogenic gold system at Glover Island, while a potential new discovery is emerging adjacent to the gold trend on the western side of the Island where a multi-kilometre-long copper anomaly has been identified through recent Galloper soil sampling combined with an historic VTEM Survey.

Highlights: Diamond drilling has started 6 km north of the known historic gold deposit at Glover Island in an area known as “Lucky Smoke” where limited previous exploration has occurred.

Lucky Smoke is one of multiple gold showings at Glover Island where a contact zone, highly favorable for gold deposition, continues along a minimum 12-km trend.;

The copper anomaly is in an area of Glover Island never previously explored due to very limited outcrop. Prospecting and mapping are following up on recent soil samples and an historic (2008) VTEM Survey. More information on this early-stage prospect will be provided in the near future once more data is received and interpreted.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO, commented: “Glover Island represents compelling new discovery opportunities well beyond the known historic deposit defined more than a dozen years ago, so we’re excited to begin the drilling phase of our work there. Most of Glover Island has never been systematically explored as evidenced by the copper anomaly we’ve uncovered on the western side of the Island. The convergence of major faults at Glover Island and the widespread presence of ‘the right rocks’ is an excellent recipe for a potential large-scale system consistent with what has been observed elsewhere in this ‘Four Corners’ region of Western Newfoundland.”

Glover Island is situated in very favorable terrane along the regional Baie-Verte Brompton Line-Cabot Fault Zone (BCZ), a major boundary between the Humber and Dunnage Zones.

Glover Island in a Broader Regional Context: 62 km south is Caliber Gold’s multi-million-ounce Valentine Gold mine slated for production beginning in 2025; 55 km due west is the prolific past producing Buchans mine (1928-1984), one of the richest base metal mines in Canadian history, in an area that includes recently defined resources and a number of prospects; and 82 km southwest is Atlas Salt’s world class Great Atlantic Salt Project advancing toward the construction phase.

Galloper’s initial drilling at Glover Island is focusing on the Lucky Smoke Showing which resides in the Kettle Pond Formation, approximately 6 km down strike of the known Lunch Pond deposit contiguous to Galloper’s claims. Drilling at Lucky Smoke is aimed at confirming and extending both to depth and along strike the gold occurrences identified from limited historic drilling and trenches in this area.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

Share this article