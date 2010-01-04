Getchell drills 17.7 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported partial results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Results have been received for upper 119.5 metres of drill hole FCG22-17. Gold mineralization was encountered at shallow depth, starting at 66.1 metres down-hole. High-grade gold mineralization was intersected with 17.7 g/t gold over 9.9 metres within a broader zone grading 5.4 g/t gold over 51.9 metres. More assays are pending.

“This is a spectacular start to the 2022 drill program especially with the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization lying shallow below the canyon floor,” stated Mike Sieb, President. “The mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon continues to impress and we wait with anticipation for what the year will bring.”

Drill hole FCG22-17, the first drill hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon, is the first in a series of holes tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovered by FCG21-16, the last drill hole of the 2021 drill program.

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t gold over 50.7 metres (117.5-168.2 m drill depth) that includes 10.4 g/t gold over 25.0 metres (139.9-164.9 m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting over 10 g/t gold revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency.

“Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest ‘gold grade x thickness’ value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major high-grade conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.” stated Sieb.

Hole FCG22-17 was collared on the canyon floor, at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch, on the same drill pad as hole FCG21-16. FCG22-17 was designed to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 25-metre step-out to the northwest from the high-grade intercept encountered in FCG21-16.

FCG22-17 intersected gold mineralization considerably shallower than anticipated at a down-hole depth of 66.1 metres with a significant gold interval extending down to the last sample returned to date.

A second drill hole has been completed. Hole FCG22-18, collared on the same pad as FCG22-17, was designed to test the immediate up-dip extent of the mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16. The further extent of the North Fork gold zone to the northeast is in an area absent of any drilling.

FCG22-18 was completed to a drill depth of 437.1 metres with the bottom of the hole representing a 100 m step out from the closest North Fork gold zone drill intercept. Assays are pending.

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer. Complementing Getchell’s asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and one earlier stage exploration project, Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.





