Getchell Gold drills 3.4 g/t gold over 44.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Share this article

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] has provided assay results for drill holes FCG22-23 and FCG22-25 that continue to demonstrate significant intervals of gold mineralization at the North Fork zone in the Central Area of the 100%-optioned Fondaway Canyon project, Churchill County, Nevada.

Key Highlights: FCG22-23 intersected four significant gold mineralized intervals including 3.4 g/t Au over 44.6 metres and 1.8 g/t Au over 12.8 metres; FCG22-25 intersected four significant gold mineralized intervals including 3.4 g/t Au over 31.4 metres and 1.3 g/t Au over 17.4 metres.

Both holes extend North Fork mineralization by 25 metres to the north and 30 metres up-dip respectively. The North Fork zone remains open in all directions. Assay results from three holes (FCG22-26 to 28) drilled at the Colorado SW zone are still pending.

FCG22-24, drilled 2 km west on the Pediment, intersected two intervals indicative of gold mineralization peripheral to a main zone.

“Every hole drilled on the North Fork zone in 2022 successfully intersected and extended the gold mineralization. North Fork is shaping up to be a major center for gold mineralization that remains open in all directions and will continue to be a drill priority in 2023.” stated Mike Sieb, President. “Being able to say, ‘we have yet to test the limits of the gold mineralization’ after three drill campaigns is an excellent position to be in and highlights the overall potential of the Fondaway Canyon gold project.”

Drill hole FCG22-23, the sixth hole of the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon, was drilled as a 45m up-dip step out to the northeast of the high-grade gold mineralization encountered in hole FCG21-16 that graded 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 metres.

FCG22-23 successfully extended the high-grade North Fork gold mineralization reporting 3.4 g/t Au over 44.6 metres and demonstrates excellent continuity and consistency of the North Fork zone. In addition, FCG22-23 encountered a shallow interval, 60 metres below surface, which graded 1.8 g/t Au over 12.8 metres and multiple additional gold intervals lower down in the drill hole as highlighted in Table 1.

Drill hole FCG22-25 was primarily designed to test the up-dip continuation of the lower series of gold intervals encountered at North Fork by FCG22-18 that includes 2.1 g/t Au over 46.9 metres.

FCG22-25 encountered a significant gold interval grading 3.4 g/t Au over 31.5 m that correlates well and represents a 30-metre extension to the lower zone of mineralization at North Fork zone. In addition, FCG22-25 encountered multiple gold intervals above and below this one that highlighted here.

Drill hole FCG22-25 is the last North Fork drill hole completed during the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon. Every hole drilled at North Fork by Getchell Gold in these first three drill campaigns have returned substantive and high-grade gold mineralization. North Fork remains open in all directions along strike and up and down dip and will continue to be a priority drill target in 2023.

With the release of results from hole FCG22-25, there are three drill holes, FCG22-26 to FCG22-28, with assays pending from the 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon. FCG22-26 and 27, stationed near the canyon floor on the same pad as FCG21-12 and 15, were respectively designed to test the eastern extent of the Colorado SW zone, while FCG22-28, stationed midway up the north slope, was designed to test the down-dip extent of the Colorado SW zone. Assay results from all three holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Hole FCG22-24 was designed to test the Pediment target located 2 km to the west of the Central Area. The Pediment target is the westernmost known gold mineralized occurrence along the 3.5 km long E-W trending Fondaway Canyon gold mineralization corridor. The Pediment target is the site of two vertical drill holes completed in 2002, 02FC-10 and 02FC-11, collared 185 metres apart that intersected 27.4 metres grading 0.82 g/t Au and 36.6 metres grading 0.52 g/t Au respectively.

FCG22-24, drilled to the southeast targeting midway between holes 02FC-10 and 02FC-11’s gold intersections, encountered two mineralized intervals grading 0.72 g/t Au over 3.0 metres and 0.64 g/t Au over 1.6 metres at respective down hole depths of 140.0 and 239.3 metres. Both mineralized intervals are hosted within a shear structure and exhibit characteristics indicative of mineralization peripheral to a main zone.

We await receipt of the full suite of geochemical analysis, that will assist us with interpretation and vectoring of the gold mineralization in the Pediment target area.

Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant resource estimate and on the Star project, a past high-grade copper, gold, and silver small-scale producer.





Share this article