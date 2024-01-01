Giant Mining drilling Majuba Hill Project, Nevada

Share this article

Giant Mining Corp. [CSE-BFG; OTC-BFGFF; FWB-YW5] has successfully completed hole MHB-30 to a depth of 800 feet (244 metres). MHB-30 is the first hole of the diamond core drilling program planned for the Majuba Hill porphyry copper deposit in Pershing County, Nevada.

Big Sky Exploration LLC of Eureka, Nev., drilled MHB-30, and the hole has been quick-logged, sampled and tagged on-site. A downhole survey confirmed that MHB-30 maintained the planned 230-degree azimuth and minus-70-degree inclination. Big Sky has commenced drilling hole MHB-31. The core was transported to Woods Process Services LLC for sawing and processing before being sent to ALS Global Services in Elko, Nevada, for comprehensive laboratory analysis.

David Greenway, CEO, commented: “We are excited to announce the completion of hole MHB-30, the first in our 2024 core drilling program at Majuba Hill. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our exploration efforts. The data obtained from this drilling will be crucial in improving our understanding of the deposit’s potential and shaping our future exploration strategies.”

As previously stated, this investment in drilling is essential for refining the geological model of Majuba Hill, significantly enhancing Giant Mining’s resource evaluation efforts. The drilling program is designed to gather comprehensive and high-quality data that will provide a more detailed understanding of the deposit’s size, structure and mineralization patterns. By gaining this critical information from the new drilling, the company will be able to update the mineralization grade and tonnage estimates with greater precision, thereby reducing geological uncertainties and enhancing confidence in the project’s potential.

Giant Mining’s flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold district located 156 miles (251 km) outside Reno, Nevada.

