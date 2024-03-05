Gladiator Metals drills 2.17% copper over 20.44 metres at Whitehorse copper project, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [TSXV-GLAD; OTC-GDTRF; FSE-ZX7] provided an update on drilling at the Whitehorse copper project with drilling targeting significant widths of unmined, copper-gold skarns over more than 700 metres of strike at the historic Chiefs Trend, Yukon Territory.

Highlights: Results continue to confirm continuity of high-grade copper skarn mineralization at the Chiefs Trend with assays now received for 20 holes for 3,581 metres of drilling.

High-grade copper skarn mineralization has now been intersected over at least 600 metresof strike at the Chiefs Trend and remains open in all directions.

Assays returned significant copper and gold mineralization, including drill hole LCG-009: 11 m of 1.67% Cu and 0.63 g/t Au from 194m. LCG-009D1: 20.44 m of 2.17% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au from 221.6m to EOH. LCG-009D2: 8.7 m of 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m.

In addition, exploration upside indicated by significant widths of anomalous mineralization in initial, 200 metres spaced step-out drilling north of Middle Chief in drillhole LCG-010D1.

The above results are in addition to those previously reported on March 5, 2024, including LCG-001D1: 22 m of 1.41% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au from 208m. LCG-001: 16 m of 1.29% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au from 249m and 6 m of 1.56% Cu and 1.06 g/t Au from 213m.

LCG-001D2: 10 m of 1.35% Cu and 0.51 g/t Au from 196m, 10 m of 0.83% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 62m and 4 m of 1.03% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 84m. LCG-003: Recovered core @ 2.71 per cent Cu and 1.39 g/t Au within a 13.75-metre mineralized zone from 256m to end of hole (approximately 270m) that failed in 0.25 m of 2.76 per cent Cu and 0.28 g/t Au.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented: “Gladiator has received further assays from its ongoing, 10,000-metre diamond drill program at the Chiefs Trend. These results confirm and support the significant widths of high-grade copper skarn mineralization identified from Gladiators data compilation of historical datasets and point to further extensions of the defined mineralised bodies. Mineralization remains open in all directions with some holes finishing in high grade copper-gold mineralization.

These results continue to confirm the extent of unmined mineralization and highlight the near-term, high-grade copper resource potential of the Chiefs Trend. Initial step out drilling on the Chiefs Trend, 200m to the north of Middle Chief has also encountered significant widths and grades of copper mineralization pointing to the exploration potential of the trend which is being followed up by ongoing drilling.

The significant gold assays coincident with high-grade copper mineralization identified in these initial assay results point to the upside potential of the Chiefs Trend with the historic drilling only assaying for copper”.

Assay results returned from 20 holes, 3,581m (LCG-001-005, LCG-007-008, LCG009, LCG-009D1, LCG-009D2, LCG-010 and LCG-010D1) at the Chiefs Trend confirm the extensive high-grade mineralization highlighted by Gladiator’s data compilation of historical drilling (refer to news release 16th Nov 2023). Mineralization remains open in all directions with some holes finishing in high-grade copper and gold mineralization due to difficult ground conditions. Copper-gold mineralization highlighted from these assay returns included LCG-009: 11 m of 1.67% Cu and 0.63 g/t Au from 194m. LCG-009D1: 20.44 m of 2.17% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au from 221.6m to EOH. LCG-009D2: 8.7 m of 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m. LCG-009D2: 8.7 m of 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m.

In addition, significant exploration upside remains with extensive widths of anomalous copper intersected in initial 200m spaced step out drilling north of the known Middle Chief Mineralization. Drillhole LCG-010D1 intersected significant anomalous copper (Plus 40m > 0.1 Cu per cent, including 1 m of 1.28% Cu and 1.61 g/t Au) that is interpreted as being immediately distal to the mineralized trend. Gladiator plans to complete Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) prior to recommencing drilling targeting extensions to the known Middle Chief Mineralization. These results confirm mineralization to be associated with magnetite alteration as indicated in the recently completed drone-borne magnetic survey where magnetic anomalism is reported over 500 meters at Middle Chief extending into Big Chief.

Drilling has now defined unmined, near surface magnetite-copper skarn mineralization over more than 600m’s of strike north of the historical mining operations at Little Chief.

The company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. dated May 6th, 2024, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$150,000, with a term of up to 24 months or until the retainer is depleted.

