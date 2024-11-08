Global Uranium conducts high-resolution drone survey, Wyoming

Share this article

Global Uranium Corp. [CSE: GURN; FRA: Q3J] reported the successful processing of high-resolution aerial imagery and preliminary digital elevation models (DEMs) for its Airline #2 and Big Bend claims in Wyoming’s Copper Mountain and Great Divide districts. These advanced datasets will support the Company’s exploration capabilities:

Enhanced Radiometric Data Interpretation: High-resolution imagery and DEMs provide detailed surface context, enabling more accurate correlation of radiometric anomalies with geological features, which facilitates the targeting of prospective uranium mineralization zones.

Optimized Exploration Planning: Topographical data will assist the planning of drill pad locations and access routes, supporting efforts to minimize environmental impacts and improve operational efficiency in future exploration phases.

Baseline for Environmental Monitoring: Baseline imagery and elevation data supports the monitoring of site changes over time, ensuring responsible exploration practices.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, commented, “The completion of these high-resolution models marks the next step in advancing our Wyoming exploration initiatives. Integrating this data with our recently collected radiometric data will help allow us to identify and prioritize high-potential targets.”

Global also engaged Euro Digital Media Ltd. (EDM) to provide marketing services for an anticipated 60 days, or until budget exhaustion, commencing on November 8, 2024, and provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management. The company will pay a fee of US$500,000.00 (plus GST) to EDM.

Global Uranium has an interest in two uranium projects in Canada: the Northwest Athabasca Project in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has also entered into an agreement to acquire five other uranium projects in several regions of Wyoming, USA, including the Great Divide Basin District, the Gas Hills District and the Copper Mountain District.

