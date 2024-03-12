Golden Rapture Mining samples up to 204 g/t gold at Phillips, Ontario

Share this article

Golden Rapture Mining Corp. [CSE-GLDR] reported very successful initial surface sampling results from its 100%-owned Phillips township property in the Rainy River district in Nestor Falls, northwestern Ontario. Golden Rapture is a new issuer that began trading on the CSE on March 12, 2024.

Golden Rapture’s flagship property is the Phillips Township Property located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction near the New Gold Rainy River Gold Mine, NW Ontario. It is comprised of 236 contiguous claim cells totaling over 10,000 acres with underexplored past producing high-grade gold occurrences, phenomenal infrastructure, easy access, and low costs of exploration.

The property hosts 18 mine shafts with visible gold having been recorded historically and recently. Of significance is the fact that the majority of the gold-bearing systems also have parallel systems.

Highlights of grab sample results to date included 204.005 g/t gold, 125.001 g/t, 109.003 g/t, 66.022 g/t, 61.102 g/t gold. The complete full list of sample results can be seen on the company website.

To date, our prospecting team has conducted two sample programs across our Phillips Township Property. Of the total 213 random samples that were collected and analyzed, 189 returned gold values which is a rarity in the industry. This represents 86% of samples contained gold.

The Phillips Township Property has many gold systems with eight of them having received the most attention so far which include: The Combined Mine, Trojan Mine, Boulder Mine, Mascotte Mine, Young’s Bay Occurrence, Terrell Occurrence, OGS and the Kuluk Occurrences.

Combined Mine: Of main importance are four main veins (three steeply dipping & one large flat lying up to 12 meters thick with 762 metres of strike length). It has seven shafts with some drifting with many trenches, pits, and visible gold documented. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 125.00 g/t Au.

Young’s Bay Occurrence: Has six parallel quartz veins, four of which have visible gold with 262 metres in strike length. In 1949, approximately 7.3 tonnes of material was taken from shaft #1 to a depth up to 3.7 metres yielding 769.81 g/t gold. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 204.00 g/t gold.

3Trojan Mine: Has three shafts, four surface pits, and numerous trenches . In 1897, test pits were blasted and shaft #3 was sunk to 55 metres on the No.2 vein which was traced for 120 metres. There are also a total of seven parallel quartz veins on the hilltops ranging from 0.5 metres up to 3.6 metres wide and trending north-south with vein #3 being 275 metres in length. No drilling has been reported. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 43.70 g/t gold.

Boulder Occurrence: Hosts two parallel veins with two shafts being 300 metres apart in 1899. Main shaft was sunk down to 90 metres with four levels and the second shaft was sunk 21.3 metres deep. The main vein has 800 metres of strike length with visible gold documented. Very little data is available and has not been sampled recently.

Mascotte Mine Area: In 1897, development at the Mascotte Mine consisted of three shafts and one adit on four parallel quartz veins with an average of 1.0 to 1.5 metres in width. One shaft is 11.4 metres deep with a 5 metres north-trending adit plunging 30 degrees. No exploration was recorded for over the last 100 years. Recent Golden Rapture sampling results as high as 66.02 g/t gold.

The Terrell Occurrence hosts five veins; the OGS Occurrence One vein; the Kuluk occurrence One vein. It is the first time that these separate gold systems are all part of a single property.

Richard Rivet, CEO, commented: “I am extremely pleased that we have just made some very important and rapid steps toward identifying additional high-grade drill-ready targets. We were pleasantly surprised to discover many high-grade quartz veins on surface with the majority of them carrying gold. Unlike many exploration companies, we are not just chasing the typical geophysical anomaly but also, many wide high-grade gold structures identified on the surface that can be drilled at any time as seen in the pictures below.”

Many of the high-grade gold occurrences also plot on the margins of magnetic highs on total magnetic field maps apart from the Young’s Bay occurrence located in an area of high magnetics.

The property maybe subdivided into three zones divided by major interpreted NW-SE faults where six of the eight occurrences are close to these structures.

A follow-up exploration program is currently being planned to further test the higher-grade veins and to further explore the property. We are presently discussing the next phase of exploration which should start around May 1, 2024.

Golden Rapture Mining is a well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets located in favorable, established Tier 1 mining jurisdictions being the Rainy River and Geraldton areas of NW Ontario.

The company’s second property includes the past-producing Hutchison/Maylac Gold Mine in the Geraldton Gold Camp, NW Ontario. It was one of the richest mines in the area and was mined underground on and off from 1937 to 1947. The highest historical drill intersection included results as high as 24.16 oz/t gold. The property has only seen shallow drilling and was only mined to a depth of around 400 feet.

