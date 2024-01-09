Goliath Intercepts 10.94 gpt AuEq Over 9.70 Meters in the Bonanza Shear Significantly Increases Volume and Average Grade of the Multi-Layered High-Grade Surebet Gold System      

Share this article

Drill Highlights:

SUREBET ZONE HIGHLIGHTS The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results , increasing the average grade by 43%, and a 24 % increase in volume, from 5,500,000 m 3 volume at 6.31 gpt AuEq (previously reported) to a volume of the Surebet Zone to 6,800,000 m 3 with an average grade of 9.04 gpt AuEq , which remains open . The Surebet Zone, hosted in the Hazelton Sediments , has been intersected in 106 drill holes to date with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 92% of which have intersected gold mineralization. GD-23-220 intersected the Surebet Zone and assayed 13.24 gpt AuEq (10.05 gpt Au and 154.71 gpt Ag) over 5.10 meters, including 21.74 gpt AuEq (16.51 gpt Au and 253.41 gpt Ag) over 3.10 meters.



GD-23-221 intersected the Surebet Zone and assayed 7.91 gpt AuEq (7.44 gpt Au and 22.40 gpt Ag) over 7.15 meters within 4.43 gpt AuEq (4.16 gpt Au and 12.87 gpt Ag) over 13.00 meters.



GD-23-130 intersected the Surebet Zone and assayed 4.66 gpt AuEq (3.53 gpt Au and 55.29 gpt Ag) over 5.70 meters, including 6.25 gpt AuEq (5.12 gpt Au and 55.36 gpt Ag) over 3.70 meters. Multiple drill holes ( previously reported ) with high-grade gold-silver mineralization intersected the Surebet Zone including GD-23-157 assaying 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters; and GD-23-173 assaying 14.68 g/t AuEq (5.81 g/t Au and 719.13 g/t Ag) over 26.89 meters.



BONANZA SHEAR HIGHLIGHTS The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results and the calculated potential volume of the Bonanza Shear is >15,000,000 m 3 with an average grade of 8.14 gpt AuEq and remains open, corresponding to a 200 % increase in grade and a 15% increase in volume (from 13,000,000 m 3 at 2.71 gpt AuEq).



The Bonanza Shear, hosted at the contact between the Hazelton Sediments and Volcanics has been intersected in 104 drill holes to date with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 84% have intersected gold mineralization.

GD-23-113 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 10.94 gpt AuEq (10.80 gpt Au and 6.24 gpt Ag) over 9.70 meters, including 17.63 gpt AuEq (17.42 gpt Au and 9.51 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters and 34.85 gpt AuEq (34.47 gpt Au and 17.48 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters.

GD-23-217 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 11.55 gpt AuEq (11.47 gpt Au and 5.77 gpt Ag) over 5.00 meters, including 57.41 gpt AuEq (57.10 gpt Au and 24.80 gpt Ag) over 1.00 meters.

GD-23-119 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 13.82 gpt AuEq (13.70 gpt Au and 9.77 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters, including 16.67 gpt AuEq (16.53 gpt Au and 11.38 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters.

GD-23-140 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 7.30 gpt AuEq (7.20 gpt Au and 5.74 gpt Ag) over 7.20 meters, within 4.04 gpt AuEq (3.97 gpt Au and 3.46 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters.

GD-23-155 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 5.32 gpt AuEq (5.24 gpt Au and 2.84 gpt Ag) over 8.00 meters, including 10.37 gpt AuEq (10.26 gpt Au and 4.80 gpt Ag) over 4 meters.

GD-23-127 intersected the Bonanza Shear and assayed 4.82 gpt AuEq (4.57 gpt Au and 5.44 gpt Ag) over 8.00 meters, including 6.81 gpt AuEq (6.49 gpt Au and 6.95 gpt Ag) over 5.00 meters.

Multiple drill holes (previously reported) with high-grade gold-silver mineralization intersected the Bonanza Shear including GD-23-180 assaying 65.00 gpt AuEq (64.88 gpt Au and 8.03 gpt Ag) over 7.90 meters; and GD-23-170 assaying 9.40 gpt AuEq (9.33 gpt Au and 3.98 gpt Ag) over 7.00 meters.

GOLDEN GATE ZONE HIGHLIGHTS The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results and the calculated potential volume of the Golden Gate Zone is >1,100,000 m 3 with and average grade of 3.94 gpt AuEq and remains open.



The newly discovered Golden Gate Zone, hosted within the Hazelton Volcanics and 20 meters below the Bonanza Shear has been intersected in 12 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, all or 100% have intersected gold mineralization.

GD-23-133 intersected the Golden Gate Zone and assayed 4.96 gpt AuEq (4.76 gpt Au and 5.76 gpt Ag) over 7.85 meters, including 9.89 gpt AuEq (9.53 gpt Au and 10.80 gpt Ag) over 3.85 meters.

GD-23-183 intersected the Golden Gate Zone and assayed 4.61 gpt AuEq (4.51 gpt Au and 3.35 gpt Ag) over 3.50 meters and 6.55 gpt AuEq (6.26 gpt Au and 8.67 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters.

GD-23-140 intersected the Golden Gate Zone and assayed 6.15 gpt AuEq (6.00 gpt Au and 4.72 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters.

GD-23-197 (previously reported) intersected the Golden Gate Zone and assayed 11.60 gpt AuEq (11.07 gpt Au and 23 gpt Ag) over 27 meters, including 14.83 gpt AuEq (14.17 gpt Au and 29.13 gpt Ag) over 21.00 meters and 34.03 gpt AuEq or 1.09 oz/t AuEq (32.55 gpt Au and 65.71 gpt Ag) over 9 meters.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Updated Model

Cross Section

Surebet – 2023 Completed Drilling

To date, a total of 11 holes are >100 up to 513 gm AuEq (5% of all holes drilled), 18 holes are >75 up to 99 gm AuEq (8% of all holes drilled), 30 holes are >50 up to 74 gm AuEq (13% of all holes drilled), 66 holes are >25 up to 44 gm AuEq (28% of all holes drilled), and 139 holes are >10 up to 24 gm AuEq (59% of all holes drilled).

44 holes out of 124 holes drilled in 2023 on the Golddigger Property contain visible gold corresponding to 35 % of the holes drilled.

Footprint of the Surebet discovery has been expanded to 1.8 km 2 , the equivalent in size to >336 NFL football fields that contain multiple extensive stacked bonanza-grade veins within 650 meters from surface that have been tested to date. It remains wide open with excellent additional discovery potential with only an aggregate of 12 months boots on the ground to date.

Several lines of evidence, including metals and geochemical trace elements, zonation , type, origin of fluids and age of the mineralization strongly suggest a Porphyry Feeder Source at play.

, A study in collaboration with the Colorado School of Mines has confirmed that the mineralization formed at 4-5 km below the paleo-surface and extensive Porphyry Feeder source that provides excellent additional discovery potential at depth.

To put this into perspective; there is potential for up to 5-10 times the number of stacked veins below the already discovered system corresponding to 10 times the height of the CN Tower from top to bottom.

This original discovery has gone from target generation to where it is today modeled at >22,900,000 m 3 of rock averaging 7.74 gpt AuEq with only 12 months of boots on the ground, clearly demonstrating Surebet is a world class discovery, and we are likely only seeing the tip of the iceberg.

Excellent infrastructure 7 km to road, 300-man camp on private property, deep water barge access only 190 km to international container port and rail, 25 km to high tension power.

The discovery is modelled to be amiable to underground mining, no detrimental minerals present, environmentally friendly cost-effective mining, with 92.2% gold recovery at a 327 micron crush including 48.8 % free gold recoverable using simple gravity, balance recovered using flotation with no cyanide leaching required.

Assays are still pending for the exploration surface samples taken from Golddigger’s Cambria Ice Fields claim blocks.

Toronto, Ontario – January 9, 2024 – Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is excited to report assay results for the remaining 99 new drill holes from the Surebet Discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The vast majority of reported holes intersected broad intervals of significant quartz-sulphide mineralization and widespread gold-silver mineralization expanding the volume and average grade of the Surebet Zone, Bonanza Shear and Golden Gate Zone, all of which remain open. Highlights for the Surebet Zone include drill hole GD-23-220, which assayed 13.24 gpt AuEq (10.05 gpt Au and 154.71 gpt Ag) over 5.10 meters, including 21.74 gpt AuEq (16.51 gpt Au and 253.41 gpt Ag) over 3.10 meters. Highlights for the Bonanza Shear include drill hole GD-23-113, which intersected 10.94 gpt AuEq (10.80 gpt Au and 6.24 gpt Ag) over 9.70 meters, including 17.63 gpt AuEq (17.42 gpt Au and 9.51 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters and 34.85 gpt AuEq (34.47 gpt Au and 17.48 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters. Highlights for the Golden Gate include drill hole GD-23-133, which intersected 4.96 gpt AuEq (4.76 gpt Au and 5.76 gpt Ag) over 7.85 meters, including 9.89 gpt AuEq (9.53 gpt Au and 10.80 gpt Ag) over 3.85 meters. A complete list of results for all reported holes can be found in Table 1 and 2 below. This news release includes all not-yet reported assay results from drill core for the 2023 drill season.

The Bonanza Shear, hosted at the contact between the Hazelton Sediments and Volcanics was intersected in 104 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 87 of which (84 %) intersected gold mineralization. The volume and grade of the Bonanza Shear have been increased substantially to >15,000,000 m3 at 8.14 gpt AuEq (from 13,000,000 m3 at 2.71 gpt AuEq reported previously), demonstrating the increased importance of the Bonanza Shear as an economic mineralized horizon of the Surebet system. The Surebet Zone, hosted in the Hazelton Sediments was intersected in 106 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 98 of which (92 %) intersected gold mineralization. The volume and average grade of the Surebet Zone have been increased substantially to 6,800,000 m3 at 9.04 gpt AuEq (from 5,500,000 m3 at 6.31 gpt AuEq reported previously). The newly discovered Golden Gate Zone, hosted within the Hazelton Volcanics below the Bonanza Shear was intersected in 12 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, all of which (100 %) intersected gold mineralization and is modelled to comprise >1,100,000 m3 with an average grade of 3.94 gpt AuEq and remains open, demonstrating the enormous additional discovery potential at depth.

SUREBET ZONE DRILL HIGHLIGHTS

Drillhole GD-23-220, collared from Wolverine Pad, intercepted numerous occurrences of Visible Gold, as well as sulphides mineralization in quartz-stockwork and veins corresponding with the Surebet Zone and assayed 13.24 gpt AuEq (10.05 gpt Au and 154.71 gpt Ag) over 5.10 meters, including 21.74 gpt AuEq (16.51 gpt Au and 253.41 gpt Ag) over 3.10 meters. Drill hole GD-23-221, collared from Bear Pad, also intercepted multiple occurrences of Visible Gold and significant quartz-sulphide mineralization in veins and stockwork of the Surebet Zone and assayed 4.43 gpt AuEq (4.16 gpt Au and 12.87 gpt Ag) over 13.00 meters, including 7.91 gpt AuEq (7.44 gpt Au and 22.40 gpt. Drill hole GD-23-130, collared from Cliff Pad, intersected the Surebet Zone and assayed 4.66 gpt AuEq (3.53 gpt Au and 55.29 gpt Ag) over 5.70 meters, including 6.25 gpt AuEq (5.12 gpt Au and 55.36 gpt Ag) over 3.70 meters.

The mineralization in these holes is characterized by breccia, stockwork and veins of quartz, sphalerite (up to 10%), galena (up to 8%) and pyrrhotite (up to 15%) hosted in a shear zone within strongly silicified mudstone and siltstone associated with heavy chlorite alteration. Multiple grains of Visible Gold were identified within the reported mineralized intervals.

The Surebet Zone, hosted in the Hazelton Sediments was intersected in 106 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 92% intersected gold mineralization. The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results and the calculated potential volume of the Surebet Zone is 6,800,000 m3 with an average grade of 9.04 gpt AuEq and remains open, which corresponds to an increase of 43% in grade from the previously reported 6.31 gpt AuEq and an increase of 24 % in volume from previously reported 5,500,000 m3.

BONANZA SHEAR DRILL HIGHLIGHTS

Drillhole GD-23-113, collared from Quoll Pad intercepted multiple occurrences of Visible Gold and quartz-sulphide mineralization corresponding to the Bonanza Shear and assayed 10.94 gpt AuEq (10.80 gpt Au and 6.24 gpt Ag) over 9.70 meters, including 17.63 gpt AuEq (17.42 gpt Au and 9.51 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters and 34.85 gpt AuEq (34.47 gpt Au and 17.48 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters. Multiple additional holes intercepted significant quartz-sulphide breccia, stockwork and veining of the Bonanza Shear, including GD-23-217 which assayed 11.55 gpt AuEq (11.47 gpt Au and 5.77 gpt Ag) over 5.00 meters, including 57.41 gpt AuEq (57.10 gpt Au and 24.80 gpt Ag) over 1.00 meters; GD-23-119 which assayed 13.82 gpt AuEq (13.70 gpt Au and 9.77 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters, including 16.67 gpt AuEq (16.53 gpt Au and 11.38 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters; GD-23-140 which assayed 4.04 gpt AuEq (3.97 gpt Au and 3.46 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters, including 7.30 gpt AuEq (7.20 gpt Au and 5.74 gpt Ag) over 7.20 meters; GD-23-155 which assayed 5.32 gpt AuEq (5.24 gpt Au and 2.84 gpt Ag) over 8.00 meters, including 10.37 gpt AuEq (10.26 gpt Au and 4.80 gpt Ag) over 4 meters; GD-23-133 which assayed 4.96 gpt AuEq (4.76 gpt Au and 5.76 gpt Ag) over 7.85 meters, including 9.89 gpt AuEq (9.53 gpt Au and 10.80 gpt Ag) over 3.85 meters; and GD-23-127 which assayed 4.82 gpt AuEq (4.57 gpt Au and 5.44 gpt Ag) over 8.00 meters, including 6.81 gpt AuEq (6.49 gpt Au and 6.95 gpt Ag) over 5.00 meters.

The mineralization of the intercepts of the Bonanza Shear are similar to what is observed in the Surebet Zone and are characterized by breccia, stockwork and veins of quartz, sphalerite (up to 8 %), galena (up to 10%), chalcopyrite (up to 1%) and pyrrhotite (up to 10%) hosted in a shear zone generally located at or in close proximity to the contact of strongly silicified mudstone and siltstone associated with heavy chlorite alteration and chloritized volcanic rocks. Multiple grains of Visible Gold were identified within the reported mineralized intervals.

The Bonanza Shear, hosted at the contact between the Hazelton Sediments and Volcanics was intersected in 104 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 84% intersected gold mineralization. The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results and the calculated potential volume of the Bonanza Shear is >15,000,000 m3 with an average grade of 8.14 gpt AuEq and remains open. The volume has been increased by 15% from previously reported 13,000,000 m3. The average grade has been increased by 200% from previously reported 2.71 gpt AuEq. This clearly demonstrates the increased importance of the Bonanza Shear as a significant mineralized horizon of the Surebet system.

GOLDEN GATE DRILL HIGHLIGHTS

All drill holes that intersected the Golden Gate Zone intercepted stacks of 1-5 m wide shears with broad quartz-sulphide mineralization. Drill hole GD-23-133 intersected 4.96 gpt AuEq (4.76 gpt Au and 5.76 gpt Ag) over 7.85 meters, including 9.89 gpt AuEq (9.53 gpt Au and 10.80 gpt Ag) over 3.85 meters; GD-23-183 intersected 4.61 gpt AuEq (4.51 gpt Au and 3.35 gpt Ag) over 3.50 meters and 6.55 gpt AuEq (6.26 gpt Au and 8.67 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters; and GD-23-140 intersected 6.15 gpt AuEq (6.00 gpt Au and 4.72 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters.

The mineralization observed in intercepts of the Golden Gate Zone is similar to what is observed in the Surebet Zone and the Bonanza Shear, comprising shear hosted veins with stringers, aggregations and in some instances breccia, with galena (up to 3%), sphalerite (up to 10%), chalcopyrite (up to 1%) and pyrrhotite (up to 10%). The host rock for the Golden Gate mineralization is a strongly chloritized andesite.

The newly discovered Golden Gate Zone, hosted within the Hazelton Volcanics and 20 meters below the Bonanza Shear was intersected in 12 drill holes with broad intervals of quartz-sulphide mineralization, 100% intersected gold mineralization. The mineralization model has been updated with the latest assay results and the calculated potential volume of the Golden Gate Zone is >1,100,000 m3 with an average grade of 3.94 gpt AuEq and remains open.

One hole drilled in 2023, GD-23-197 intersected the Golden Gate Zone and assayed 11.60 gpt AuEq (11.07 gpt Au and 23 gpt Ag) over 27 meters, including 14.83 gpt AuEq (14.17 gpt Au and 29.13 gpt Ag) over 21.00 meters and 34.03 gpt AuEq or 1.09 oz/t AuEq (32.55 gpt Au and 65.71 gpt Ag) over 9 meters.

Additional holes reported in this news release are summarized in Table 1 and 2 below.

The footprint of the Surebet Zone has been expanded to 1.8 km2, the equivalent of >336 NFL football fields. The results reported in this news release, coupled with intervals reported and modelled in the course of the project, demonstrates the existence of multiple extensive stacked bonanza-grade veins within 650 meters of the surface that have been tested to date. A study in collaboration with the Colorado School of Mines has confirmed that the mineralization formed at 4-5 km below the paleo-surface, confirming the excellent additional discovery potential at depth. To put this into perspective: there is potential for up to 5-10 times the number of stacked veins below the already discovered system corresponding to 10 times the height of the CN tower from top to bottom.

This original discovery has gone from idea to where it is today (22,900,000 m3 of rock) with only 12 months of boots on the ground, clearly demonstrating Surebet is a world class discovery, and we are likely only seeing the tip of the iceberg.

Roger Rosmus, Founder and CEO of Goliath Resources, states: “I would like to congratulate our team on an exceptional 2023 drilling season and thank our shareholders for their ongoing support. After only 3 drilling seasons and only 12 months in aggregate of boots on the ground, our Golddigger project is clearly evolving as a new World-Class discovery in the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. With our aggressive drilling campaign in 2023, we were able to dramatically increase the volume of rock in our current model of the Surebet, Bonanza and Golden Gate Zones totalling 22,900,000 m3 with an average grade of 7.74 g/t AuEq, that remains open. Our geological team continues to be impressed with the widespread gold mineralization with excellent continuity and predictability in the Surebet and Bonanza Zones. We were also delighted with the high-grade gold hits in the Golden Gate Zone, a game changer event for the project because until this season all the drilling was in the sediments and contact between the volcanics. The Golden Gate Zone is our newest discovery and is very exciting as it is in the Hazelton volcanics immediately below the sediments. To see the gold mineralization continue beyond the sediments into the volcanics is extremely positive as we look forward to continuing to expand on this discovery in 2024. Making the new discovery in the volcanics gives us a clear path to chase the high-grade gold potential at depth to continue exploring for the heat engine (porphyry?) that caused the gold mineralization at Surebet, Bonanza and the Golden Gate zones. We strongly believe that our Golddigger project is emerging as one of the most important gold discoveries in the Golden Triangle. To think that until recently this project was covered by glaciers and due to them receding our team was the first to ever see the mineralization, then follow it up with exceptional drilling results is very rewarding as high-grade grassroots gold discoveries are a rare event in gold exploration”. Mr. Rosmus further stated: “Management is currently considering all options to unlock the full value of the extensive new land package of the Golddigger property comprising 25 km of the Red Line containing multiple new discoveries, as well as the 100% controlled Bullseye Au-Cu porphyry target on the Luckystrike property, by potentially spinning-off these assets into a new 100% owned company by Goliath to add additional value to our stakeholders. We believe 2024 will be the best year to date for Goliath.”

Table 1: Selected 2023 Golddigger drill hole assay results for the Surebet Zone, Bonanza Shear, and Golden Gate Zone.

Pad ID Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) Quoll GD-23-113 Interval 105.30 115.00 9.70 10.80 6.24 0.01 0.01 0.13 10.94 Including 107.00 113.00 6.00 17.42 9.51 0.01 0.01 0.21 17.63 Including 110.00 113.00 3.00 34.47 17.48 0.01 0.01 0.39 34.85 Wolverine GD-23-220 Interval 278.00 283.10 5.10 10.05 154.71 0.05 2.70 0.92 13.24 Including 279.10 282.20 3.10 16.51 253.41 0.08 4.44 1.50 21.74 Including 280.20 282.20 2.00 25.21 389.98 0.11 6.87 2.30 33.24 Including 280.20 281.30 1.10 38.10 658.00 0.17 12.10 3.47 51.65 Buffalo GD-23-217 Interval 58.00 63.00 5.00 11.47 5.77 0.01 0.00 0.01 11.55 Including 60.00 61.00 1.00 57.10 24.80 0.01 0.01 0.01 57.41 Bear GD-23-221 Interval 201.00 214.00 13.00 4.16 12.87 0.01 0.14 0.16 4.43 Including 202.85 210.00 7.15 7.44 22.40 0.01 0.24 0.27 7.91 Including 203.70 206.70 3.00 16.84 39.78 0.02 0.32 0.26 17.54 Including 205.70 206.70 1.00 50.10 115.00 0.04 0.94 0.72 52.13 Quoll GD-23-119 Interval 80.00 83.50 3.50 0.86 0.98 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.88 Including 81.15 82.30 1.15 2.50 2.22 0.00 0.00 0.02 2.54 Interval 105.00 113.00 8.00 6.88 5.13 0.00 0.00 0.01 6.95 Including 107.00 111.00 4.00 13.70 9.77 0.00 0.00 0.02 13.82 Including 107.00 110.00 3.00 16.53 11.38 0.00 0.00 0.02 16.67 Including 107.00 108.00 1.00 49.50 32.70 0.00 0.00 0.03 49.90 Echidnas GD-23-140 Interval 41.00 52.00 11.00 3.97 3.46 0.01 0.00 0.03 4.04 Including 43.00 49.00 6.00 7.20 5.74 0.01 0.00 0.05 7.30 Including 47.00 49.00 2.00 20.63 15.73 0.02 0.00 0.03 20.85 Interval 76.00 87.00 11.00 1.88 2.54 0.00 0.01 0.10 1.96 Including 78.00 85.00 7.00 2.91 3.51 0.01 0.01 0.14 3.02 Including 79.00 85.00 6.00 3.36 3.91 0.01 0.02 0.16 3.48 Including 82.00 85.00 3.00 6.00 4.72 0.01 0.02 0.21 6.15 Koala GD-23-155 Interval 18.00 28.00 10.00 1.33 1.87 0.00 0.01 0.03 1.37 Including 20.00 26.00 6.00 2.19 1.99 0.00 0.02 0.03 2.23 Interval 54.00 68.00 14.00 3.04 2.15 0.00 0.01 0.06 3.10 Including 58.00 66.00 8.00 5.24 2.84 0.01 0.01 0.07 5.32 Including 60.00 64.00 4.00 10.26 4.80 0.01 0.02 0.11 10.37 Cliff GD-23-130 Interval 47.00 67.00 20.00 1.75 20.69 0.01 0.19 0.21 2.16 Including 49.00 65.00 16.00 2.18 24.85 0.01 0.24 0.25 2.68 Including 62.00 65.00 3.00 3.77 17.20 0.01 0.07 0.24 4.11 and 49.00 59.00 10.00 2.32 33.56 0.02 0.36 0.33 3.00 Including 49.00 54.70 5.70 3.53 55.29 0.03 0.63 0.56 4.66 Including 51.00 54.70 3.70 5.12 55.36 0.03 0.65 0.51 6.25 Echidnas GD-23-133 Interval 31.00 34.00 3.00 0.55 0.84 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.58 Interval 39.86 43.00 3.14 1.18 1.55 0.01 0.00 0.03 1.22 Interval 53.00 61.00 8.00 0.48 0.69 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.51 Including 55.00 59.00 4.00 0.89 0.68 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.92 Interval 63.00 74.85 11.85 3.17 3.93 0.00 0.08 0.14 3.31 Including 65.00 72.85 7.85 4.76 5.76 0.00 0.12 0.20 4.96 Including 69.00 72.85 3.85 9.53 10.80 0.01 0.23 0.36 9.89 Including 69.00 72.00 3.00 12.06 13.74 0.01 0.30 0.45 12.51 Opossum GD-23-127 Interval 126.00 138.00 12.00 3.06 4.29 0.01 0.01 0.30 3.24 Including 128.00 136.00 8.00 4.57 5.44 0.01 0.01 0.44 4.82 Including 128.00 133.00 5.00 6.49 6.95 0.01 0.01 0.56 6.81 Including 128.00 131.00 3.00 8.42 9.31 0.01 0.01 0.88 8.89 Goat GD-23-226 Interval 325.20 335.85 10.65 2.13 43.80 0.02 0.54 0.61 3.09 Including 327.67 334.78 7.11 3.11 57.17 0.02 0.76 0.89 4.43 Including 331.67 334.78 3.11 5.09 61.62 0.02 1.34 0.65 6.56 Including 332.67 334.78 2.11 6.80 86.40 0.02 1.91 0.93 8.87 Interval 347.90 352.85 4.95 1.31 3.41 0.01 0.04 0.09 1.41 Including 350.00 352.85 2.85 2.03 2.30 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.07 Interval 415.00 418.00 3.00 1.99 1.51 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.03 Bear GD-23-187 Interval 224.00 232.00 8.00 2.48 54.84 0.02 1.07 0.30 3.64 Including 226.25 231.00 4.75 4.16 91.45 0.02 1.81 0.50 6.09 Including 226.25 230.00 3.75 5.25 115.20 0.03 2.28 0.63 7.69 Including 227.10 230.00 2.90 6.51 137.27 0.03 2.73 0.68 9.37 Bear GD-23-183 Interval 282.00 285.67 3.67 0.20 36.26 0.01 0.46 0.60 1.04 Interval 457.00 463.00 6.00 2.66 2.49 0.01 0.02 0.06 2.73 Including 458.50 462.00 3.50 4.51 3.35 0.01 0.03 0.09 4.61 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 2.44 6.18 0.01 0.06 0.15 2.60 Including 466.00 469.00 3.00 4.02 9.65 0.01 0.09 0.21 4.27 Interval 470.00 482.00 12.00 2.31 3.54 0.01 0.07 0.09 2.42 Including 471.00 481.00 10.00 2.75 4.07 0.01 0.08 0.10 2.88 Including 472.00 480.00 8.00 3.42 4.79 0.01 0.10 0.11 3.57 Including 475.00 480.00 5.00 5.28 5.91 0.01 0.15 0.12 5.46 Including 475.00 478.00 3.00 6.22 8.48 0.01 0.25 0.16 6.49 Including 473.00 476.00 3.00 6.26 8.67 0.01 0.25 0.20 6.55 Echidnas GD-23-152 Interval 36.00 43.85 7.85 0.87 0.99 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.91 Including 37.00 40.10 3.10 2.18 2.23 0.02 0.01 0.05 2.26 Interval 69.00 78.00 9.00 1.05 1.15 0.00 0.01 0.08 1.10 Including 71.00 77.00 6.00 1.51 1.41 0.00 0.01 0.11 1.58 Including 74.00 77.00 3.00 2.70 1.97 0.00 0.01 0.20 2.81 Interval 166.00 180.00 14.00 2.45 1.68 0.00 0.01 0.33 2.61 Including 167.00 178.00 11.00 3.12 2.07 0.00 0.01 0.41 3.31 and 166.00 169.00 3.00 2.03 6.25 0.01 0.04 1.42 2.70 Including 174.00 178.00 4.00 6.92 0.74 0.00 0.01 0.03 6.94 Including 172.00 180.00 8.00 3.47 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.03 3.49 Including 177.00 178.00 1.00 27.20 1.92 0.00 0.01 0.05 27.25 Pad 16 GD-23-209 Interval 190.00 203.00 13.00 1.98 2.17 0.01 0.01 0.12 2.07 Including 192.00 198.00 6.00 4.19 3.33 0.01 0.01 0.24 4.34 Including 195.00 198.00 3.00 7.70 4.22 0.01 0.01 0.11 7.81 Interval 272.00 280.50 8.50 0.91 8.88 0.02 0.06 0.36 1.20 Including 274.04 278.50 4.46 1.69 15.93 0.02 0.11 0.66 2.21 Including 275.10 278.50 3.40 2.02 20.24 0.03 0.14 0.84 2.68 Echidnas GD-23-137 Interval 53.71 60.00 6.29 1.67 1.45 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.70 Including 56.65 60.00 3.35 3.05 2.62 0.00 0.00 0.02 3.10 Interval 64.00 86.00 22.00 1.58 1.40 0.00 0.02 0.03 1.62 Including 81.00 84.00 3.00 3.37 3.07 0.00 0.13 0.13 3.51 and 66.00 72.00 6.00 3.73 2.16 0.00 0.00 0.02 3.77 Including 66.00 71.00 5.00 4.30 2.44 0.00 0.00 0.02 4.34 Including 66.00 69.00 3.00 6.05 2.99 0.00 0.00 0.02 6.10 Wolverine GD-23-212 Interval 279.00 289.00 10.00 1.66 34.39 0.01 0.11 0.09 2.15 Including 281.30 287.15 5.85 2.82 57.88 0.02 0.19 0.15 3.65 Including 282.45 287.15 4.70 3.50 71.32 0.02 0.23 0.18 4.51 Including 283.58 286.30 2.72 5.95 117.97 0.02 0.33 0.26 7.59 Pad 8 GD-23-211 Interval 335.00 341.60 6.60 2.61 14.15 0.01 0.28 0.11 2.93 Including 335.00 339.60 4.60 3.69 19.81 0.01 0.40 0.15 4.14 Including 337.61 339.60 1.99 7.64 41.00 0.01 0.86 0.20 8.52 Interval 395.00 398.00 3.00 1.19 58.07 0.01 1.31 0.36 2.49 Interval 460.00 463.00 3.00 1.55 5.47 0.01 0.12 0.17 1.74 Pad 8 GD-23-195 Interval 274.00 279.70 5.70 2.58 27.71 0.01 0.60 0.38 3.28 Including 275.85 279.70 3.85 3.76 39.96 0.02 0.88 0.55 4.78 Including 275.85 278.70 2.85 5.06 53.37 0.02 1.18 0.74 6.42 Lion GD-23-154 Interval 247.00 255.00 8.00 1.97 3.54 0.01 0.06 0.15 2.10 Including 249.00 255.00 6.00 2.60 4.54 0.01 0.09 0.20 2.78 Including 250.00 253.00 3.00 4.95 8.04 0.01 0.16 0.38 5.27 Interval 256.00 265.00 9.00 1.03 2.51 0.01 0.01 0.11 1.12 Including 258.00 262.00 4.00 2.24 4.30 0.02 0.01 0.13 2.37 Including 257.00 259.75 2.75 3.06 5.40 0.03 0.01 0.18 3.24 Echidnas GD-23-148 Interval 38.00 44.00 6.00 2.57 3.35 0.01 0.00 0.03 2.64 Including 39.00 44.00 5.00 3.06 3.92 0.01 0.00 0.04 3.14 Including 39.00 42.00 3.00 4.36 6.01 0.01 0.00 0.05 4.47 Interval 59.00 63.00 4.00 1.40 1.58 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.44 Mole GD-23-120 Interval 0.60 8.00 7.40 1.00 41.54 0.04 0.16 0.24 1.69 Including 0.60 5.25 4.65 1.57 64.62 0.06 0.24 0.26 2.60 Including 0.60 3.40 2.80 2.58 99.75 0.08 0.39 0.35 4.14 Including 0.60 2.40 1.80 3.97 149.30 0.11 0.60 0.49 6.28 Mole GD-23-138 Interval 9.00 15.00 6.00 0.28 24.27 0.01 0.41 1.34 1.26 Including 9.00 12.00 3.00 0.53 47.64 0.02 0.82 2.28 2.31 Interval 169.00 180.20 11.20 0.96 2.42 0.01 0.03 0.03 1.02 Including 174.00 179.35 5.35 1.97 3.96 0.01 0.06 0.06 2.08 Including 174.00 177.05 3.05 3.19 4.90 0.01 0.09 0.02 3.30 Koala GD-23-162 Interval 7.00 12.00 5.00 0.94 1.47 0.03 0.00 0.01 1.00 Including 8.00 11.00 3.00 1.48 1.65 0.05 0.00 0.01 1.56 Interval 35.00 48.00 13.00 1.04 1.83 0.00 0.01 0.03 1.08 Including 37.00 43.00 6.00 2.06 1.78 0.00 0.01 0.02 2.09 Including 37.00 40.00 3.00 3.44 1.21 0.00 0.01 0.01 3.46 Beaver GD-23-182 Interval 38.00 42.00 4.00 2.60 3.64 0.00 0.00 0.26 2.75 Including 39.00 41.00 2.00 4.99 6.64 0.00 0.00 0.51 5.27 Quoll GD-23-114 Interval 61.00 67.00 6.00 1.11 1.24 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.14 Interval 96.00 100.00 4.00 1.02 1.21 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.05 Interval 106.00 112.00 6.00 1.03 2.24 0.00 0.00 0.24 1.16 Including 108.00 110.89 2.89 2.09 3.03 0.01 0.00 0.49 2.33 Interval 483.00 486.00 3.00 4.20 0.50 0.00 0.00 0.01 4.22 Beaver GD-23-192 Interval 39.00 42.00 3.00 2.32 14.83 0.01 0.55 0.64 2.95 Interval 258.00 261.00 3.00 1.24 4.86 0.02 0.02 0.19 1.41 Ant GD-23-143 Interval 23.00 28.00 5.00 1.22 1.91 0.01 0.00 0.01 1.26 Including 24.00 27.00 3.00 2.02 2.67 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.07 Including 25.00 26.00 1.00 6.01 3.83 0.01 0.01 0.02 6.08 Interval 28.00 31.00 3.00 2.08 4.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.15 Including 30.00 31.00 1.00 6.18 11.00 0.03 0.01 0.01 6.36 Lion GD-23-178 Interval 268.00 271.00 3.00 1.32 2.22 0.01 0.01 0.09 1.39 Interval 280.00 283.00 3.00 1.27 2.65 0.01 0.02 0.06 1.35 Interval 302.00 312.00 10.00 0.89 3.69 0.01 0.01 0.16 1.02 Including 303.00 306.00 3.00 2.49 9.41 0.01 0.02 0.47 2.82 Interval 319.00 324.00 5.00 0.94 1.71 0.01 0.01 0.12 1.02 Including 320.00 324.00 4.00 1.14 1.82 0.01 0.00 0.14 1.23 Interval 355.00 366.00 11.00 0.91 3.89 0.01 0.04 0.05 1.00 Including 361.00 364.00 3.00 1.98 4.19 0.01 0.07 0.03 2.08 Ape GD-23-219 Interval 192.00 201.15 9.15 0.71 1.12 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.76 Including 193.00 196.00 3.00 1.81 1.37 0.01 0.00 0.05 1.85 Including 194.00 195.00 1.00 5.20 2.80 0.01 0.00 0.15 5.30 Interval 205.30 217.50 12.20 0.58 9.77 0.02 0.22 0.26 0.91 Including 205.30 208.50 3.20 0.70 6.02 0.01 0.14 0.17 0.91 Including 205.30 206.30 1.00 1.96 3.31 0.02 0.07 0.11 2.09 and 214.65 217.50 2.85 1.33 25.10 0.05 0.59 0.61 2.14 Interval 320.30 328.30 8.00 0.96 2.03 0.01 0.05 0.09 1.04 Including 322.30 327.30 5.00 1.43 2.89 0.01 0.07 0.13 1.55 Including 324.30 327.30 3.00 1.42 2.88 0.01 0.08 0.15 1.55 Pad 8 GD-23-229 Interval 213.50 216.35 2.85 2.35 7.87 0.01 0.17 0.30 2.63 Echidnas GD-23-142 Interval 119.00 126.00 7.00 1.02 0.41 0.00 0.00 0.03 1.04 Including 119.00 122.00 3.00 2.34 0.48 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.36 Interval 149.00 153.00 4.00 1.02 1.72 0.01 0.01 0.07 1.08 Koala GD-23-156 Interval 10.00 13.00 3.00 2.50 3.03 0.00 0.01 0.02 2.55 Pad 8 GD-23-218 Interval 204.50 206.90 2.40 0.99 3.56 0.01 0.04 0.08 1.10 Interval 344.58 351.45 6.87 0.97 13.19 0.01 0.26 0.08 1.26 Including 346.85 350.30 3.45 1.67 22.41 0.01 0.46 0.14 2.17 Interval 396.00 400.00 4.00 1.09 1.48 0.01 0.00 0.04 1.13 Including 397.00 400.00 3.00 1.44 1.67 0.01 0.00 0.05 1.49 Koala GD-23-153 Interval 11.00 17.00 6.00 0.49 2.24 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.54 Including 12.00 15.00 3.00 0.87 2.45 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.93 Interval 116.00 121.00 5.00 0.98 1.35 0.00 0.01 0.19 1.08 Including 117.00 120.00 3.00 1.61 2.16 0.01 0.01 0.30 1.77 Interval 123.00 129.00 6.00 1.49 0.56 0.00 0.01 0.02 1.51 Including 124.00 128.00 4.00 2.22 0.69 0.01 0.01 0.02 2.25 Mole GD-23-145 Interval 8.20 13.00 4.80 0.23 4.13 0.01 0.04 1.40 0.87 Including 8.20 12.00 3.80 0.27 4.89 0.02 0.05 1.54 0.98 Including 8.20 11.03 2.83 0.35 6.24 0.02 0.07 2.06 1.30 Interval 33.00 36.00 3.00 0.16 16.38 0.01 0.35 1.81 1.21 Including 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.44 45.60 0.01 1.04 5.39 3.50 Koala GD-23-158 Interval 14.50 20.00 5.50 0.95 3.50 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.02 Including 14.50 17.85 3.35 1.52 4.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.59 Ostrich GD-23-166 Interval 22.00 31.00 9.00 0.50 2.36 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.58 Including 22.00 29.00 7.00 0.63 2.47 0.01 0.02 0.11 0.73 Including 24.00 26.00 2.00 1.51 3.43 0.01 0.05 0.32 1.70 Pad 8 GD-23-200 Interval 254.60 257.80 3.20 0.92 3.76 0.01 0.03 0.10 1.03 Interval 270.00 275.00 5.00 0.81 9.91 0.01 0.14 0.13 1.04 Including 271.10 274.00 2.90 1.35 15.04 0.01 0.22 0.20 1.70 Wolverine GD-23-202 Interval 243.00 247.55 4.55 0.77 9.23 0.01 0.11 0.19 1.00 Bear GD-23-214 Interval 309.00 312.00 3.00 1.06 1.62 0.01 0.01 0.06 1.12 Interval 316.00 319.00 3.00 0.82 4.43 0.01 0.04 0.28 1.01 Koala GD-23-159 Interval 18.00 21.00 3.00 0.97 5.31 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.06 Interval 28.00 31.00 3.00 0.68 19.27 0.00 0.62 0.20 1.20 Ant GD-23-132 Interval 30.00 35.85 5.85 0.56 3.11 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.64 Including 32.68 35.85 3.17 1.01 4.70 0.03 0.01 0.04 1.12 Wolverine GD-23-231 Interval 277.00 280.00 3.00 1.02 4.77 0.02 0.01 0.06 1.12 Beaver GD-23-198 Interval 60.00 63.00 3.00 0.95 1.44 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.98 Including 60.00 62.00 2.00 1.32 2.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 1.37 Lion GD-23-160 Interval 309.90 313.00 3.10 0.63 3.33 0.01 0.05 0.14 0.76 Interval 382.00 385.00 3.00 0.60 4.13 0.01 0.02 0.07 0.69 Echidnas GD-23-146 Interval 30.50 35.00 4.50 0.50 0.40 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.52 Wolverine GD-23-233 Interval 316.84 317.58 0.74 2.32 12.35 0.02 0.29 0.07 2.62 Mole GD-23-125 Interval 2.60 6.00 3.40 0.18 13.66 0.02 0.09 0.34 0.54 Quoll GD-23-112 Interval 26.00 32.00 6.00 0.25 0.91 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.27 Including 133.30 136.00 2.70 0.23 1.90 0.00 0.00 0.29 0.38 Lion GD-23-175 Interval 327.00 330.00 3.00 0.48 1.22 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.51 Mole GD-23-141 Interval 14.95 17.80 2.85 0.04 4.78 0.02 0.02 0.93 0.50 Beaver GD-23-201 Interval 111.54 114.54 3.00 0.38 0.64 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.44 Opossum GD-23-124 Interval 88.00 91.00 3.00 0.36 1.83 0.00 0.00 0.04 0.41 Ape GD-23-216 Interval 127.20 130.20 3.00 0.35 1.07 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.39 Mole GD-23-117 Interval 20.00 23.00 3.00 0.04 3.33 0.00 0.03 0.41 0.26 Koala GD-23-163 Interval 6.70 9.70 3.00 0.12 2.33 0.08 0.00 0.01 0.25 Mole GD-23-131 Interval 2.05 5.00 2.95 0.12 4.88 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.25 Ape GD-23-232 Interval 206.00 209.00 3.00 0.19 0.30 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.20 Buffalo GD-23-223 Interval 9.20 12.00 2.80 0.17 0.46 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.18 Mole GD-23-128 Interval 19.52 22.05 2.53 0.17 0.36 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.19 Opossum GD-23-121 Interval 124.50 127.05 2.55 0.04 3.34 0.02 0.01 0.18 0.18 Opossum GD-23-129 Interval 119.00 122.00 3.00 0.12 0.35 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.13 Ostrich GD-23-168 Interval 28.00 31.00 3.00 0.08 1.42 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.12 Ant GD-23-123 Interval 29.00 32.00 3.00 0.03 3.37 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.10 Cicadas GD-23-147 Interval 88.00 91.00 3.00 0.03 0.84 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.06 Cicadas GD-23-144 Interval 77.00 80.00 3.00 0.03 1.20 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.06 Ant GD-23-134 Interval 30.17 33.00 2.83 0.03 1.15 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.06 Buffalo GD-23-227 Interval 27.50 30.10 2.60 0.03 0.74 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.06 Ostrich GD-23-169 Interval 70.00 73.00 3.00 0.03 0.62 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05 Ant GD-23-139 Interval 118.00 121.00 3.00 0.03 0.67 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05 Goat GD-23-234 Interval 2.50 5.15 2.65 0.03 0.19 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.04

Table 2: Selected 2023 Golddigger drill hole assay results for step-out exploratory scout drilling.

Pad ID Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) Eagle’s Nest GD-23-181 Interval 374.00 377.00 3.00 0.24 4.95 0.01 0.03 0.10 0.36 Ant GD-23-136 Interval 32.44 35.00 2.56 0.15 12.66 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.34 Kahuna GD-23-193 Interval 49.90 53.00 3.10 0.23 2.13 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.28 Kahuna GD-23-186 Interval 50.55 53.85 3.30 0.12 5.33 0.01 0.02 0.08 0.23 Eagle’s Nest GD-23-176 Interval 384.00 387.00 3.00 0.17 2.26 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.22 Humdinger GD-23-185 Interval 515.00 518.00 3.00 0.03 4.19 0.01 0.00 0.26 0.19 Eagle’s Nest GD-23-177 Interval 371.20 374.00 2.80 0.07 3.93 0.01 0.03 0.07 0.16 Payday GD-23-213 Interval 98.50 101.05 2.55 0.15 0.58 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.18 Kahuna GD-23-191 Interval 50.00 53.15 3.15 0.09 2.49 0.00 0.06 0.00 0.14 Humdinger GD-23-199 Interval 267.00 270.00 3.00 0.03 0.71 0.01 0.00 0.10 0.08 Payday GD-23-215 Interval 17.85 20.55 2.70 0.07 0.34 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.09 Humdinger GD-23-208 Interval 277.00 280.00 3.00 0.03 0.69 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05 Outpost GD-23-222 Interval 20.00 23.00 3.00 0.03 0.90 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.05 Humdinger GD-23-205 Interval 250.00 253.00 3.00 0.03 0.63 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.04 Outpost GD-23-204 Interval 54.00 57.00 3.00 0.03 0.41 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.04 Outpost GD-23-210 Interval 53.00 56.00 3.00 0.03 0.35 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.04 Kahuna GD-23-190 Interval 11.00 14.00 3.00 1.66 81.57 0.00 0.15 0.00 0.04

Table 3: Collar information for the drill hole reported in this news release.

Drillhole ID Easting Northing CRS Azimuth Dip Length (m) GD-23-112 6162481 458039 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 60 209.5 GD-23-113 6162481 458036 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 315 55 265 GD-23-114 6162479 458037 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 70 764 GD-23-117 6163334 456706 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 85 314 GD-23-119 6162479 458040 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 135 60 259 GD-23-120 6163335 456706 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 45 175 GD-23-121 6162525 458064 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 330 50 181 GD-23-123 6167284 456223 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 60 245 GD-23-124 6162525 458064 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 85 192 GD-23-125 6163335 456706 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 15 55 96 GD-23-127 6162523 458068 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 55 187 GD-23-128 6163334 456704 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 340 60 146 GD-23-129 6162523 458063 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 85 55 181.6 GD-23-130 6162966 457719 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 160 55 92 GD-23-131 6163335 456704 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 350 45 114 GD-23-132 6167284 456225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 80 45 106 GD-23-133 6162417 457853 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 85 124 GD-23-134 6167284 456225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 80 60 61 GD-23-136 6167283 456225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 100 55 55 GD-23-137 6162418 457853 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 60 127 GD-23-138 6163335 456706 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 75 48 200 GD-23-139 6167281 456224 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 130 60 166 GD-23-140 6162418 457852 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 340 60 276 GD-23-141 6163331 456705 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 180 60 227 GD-23-142 6162415 457850 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 250 60 168 GD-23-143 6167284 456224 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 60 45 82 GD-23-144 6167248 456189 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 50 208 GD-23-145 6163332 456706 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 60 116 GD-23-146 6162413 457851 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 210 70 160 GD-23-147 6167248 456189 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 50 97 GD-23-148 6162414 457854 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 60 157 GD-23-152 6162413 457853 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 170 60 181 GD-23-153 6162304 457888 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 80 149 GD-23-154 6162839 456854 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 85 317 GD-23-155 6162305 457888 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 55 97 GD-23-156 6162303 457890 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 70 60 100 GD-23-158 6162301 457889 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 60 102 GD-23-159 6162299 487889 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 170 55 111 GD-23-160 6162839 456856 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 65 55 398 GD-23-162 6162300 457884 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 215 50 103 GD-23-163 6162302 457884 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 245 50 100 GD-23-166 6162273 457986 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 330 50 137 GD-23-168 6162275 457988 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 50 110 GD-23-169 6162274 457989 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 60 104 GD-23-171 6162272 457986 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 270 50 82 GD-23-172 6162270 457987 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 225 60 121 GD-23-174 6162269 457990 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 60 100 GD-23-175 6162835 456853 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 190 85 417 GD-23-176 6162695 458320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 210 60 401 GD-23-177 6162695 458320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 230 60 392 GD-23-178 6162840 456853 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 344 55 406 GD-23-181 6162703 458317 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 230 60 400 GD-23-182 6162377 457595 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 60 662 GD-23-183 6162680 457337 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 100 65 507 GD-23-185 6161257 458369 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 55 573 GD-23-186 6164264 457639 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 50 285 GD-23-187 6162454 457570 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 45 55 270 GD-23-189 6164265 457639 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 55 75 GD-23-190 6164265 457640 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 40 55 76 GD-23-191 6164264 457638 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 70 61 GD-23-192 6162376 457594 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 355 50 332 GD-23-193 6164264 457638 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 340 50 177 GD-23-195 6163108 456993 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 40 70 321 GD-23-196 6162375 457592 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 285 65 52 GD-23-198 6162374 457592 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 285 65 269 GD-23-199 6161256 458638 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 330 50 384 GD-23-200 6163108 456993 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 46 46 354 GD-23-201 6162374 457592 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 285 85 239 GD-23-202 6163082 457303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 22 60 791 GD-23-204 6160104 461360 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 45 177 GD-23-205 6162556 458369 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 330 85 333 GD-23-206 6162787 457499 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 140 50 264 GD-23-208 6161251 458640 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 180 70 393 GD-23-209 6162787 457499 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 140 65 397 GD-23-210 6160104 461360 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 45 409 GD-23-211 6163108 456993 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 150 65 469 GD-23-212 6163082 457303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 120 90 515 GD-23-213 6166622 453976 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 140 50 136 GD-23-214 6162454 457570 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 280 70 357 GD-23-215 6166622 453976 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 170 50 97 GD-23-216 6162501 457149 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 95 85 142 GD-23-217 6161851 458935 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 90 45 193 GD-23-218 6163108 456993 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 230 70 464 GD-23-219 6162501 457149 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 95 50 429 GD-23-220 6163082 457303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 50 75 311 GD-23-221 6162454 457570 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 70 70 273 GD-23-222 6160104 461360 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 75 61 GD-23-223 6161851 458935 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 70 45 120 GD-23-224 6161793 457320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 310 50 57 GD-23-225 6161793 457320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 50 51 GD-23-226 6162918 457375 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 140 69 653 GD-23-227 6161851 458935 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 60 45 96 GD-23-228 6161793 457320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 280 50 42 GD-23-229 6163108 456993 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 355 55 360 GD-23-230 6161793 457320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 30 50 24 GD-23-231 6163082 457303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 50 55 329 GD-23-232 6162501 457149 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 50 222 GD-23-233 6163082 457303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 305 58 332 GD-23-234 6162918 457375 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 130 65 172

Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100 % controlled covering an area of an area of 61,685 hectares (152,427 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the ‘Red Line’ that is host to multiple world class deposits. The Surebet discovery has exceptional metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% inclusive of 48.8% free gold from gravity alone at a 327-micrometer crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold based on metallurgical work completed to date).

Its is in an excellent location close in proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power. Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the East of Surebet discovery).

The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2022 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples were then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, standards, and duplicate samples were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric, and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and AuEq metal values are calculated using: AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1924.79 USD/oz, Ag 22.76 USD/oz, Cu 3.75 USD/lbs, Pb 2128.75 USD/ton and Zn 2468.50 USD/ton on December 23, 2023. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

