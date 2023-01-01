Graphano Energy drills 8.26% Cg over 4.80 metres at LAB, Quebec

Share this article

Graphano Energy Ltd. [TSXV-GEL; OTCQB-GELEF; FSE-97G0] released initial assay results from the 2023/2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) graphite property that is situated adjacent to Canada’s only producing graphite mine in Quebec, the Lac des Iles mine.

The drilling program consisted of 13 drill holes totalling 1,034 metres. The four holes reported in this update were drilled as infill holes to confirm the historically defined graphite mineralization at the Pit zone. The remaining drill program focused on graphite zone expansion, following up the new discovery of zone 3 in early 2023. The Pit zone and zone 3 are two of the eight prospective targets which have been defined on the LAB property to date.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, commented: “The LAB Pit zone holds significant potential, and once fully assessed, it could play a key role in our expedited approach to bringing the LAB project to production. We are excited to validate past findings and explore opportunities for growth.”

Key highlights from the LAB Pit zone: The drilling has verified grade and spatial characteristics of graphite mineralization defined by historical drilling and correlates well with the 3D geological model being developed for ongoing Mineral Resource estimation work.

Multiple graphite horizons are present. The mineralization remains open primarily to the north and east for expansion.

Drill Hole LB23-59 intersected 8.26% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 4.80 metres starting at 41.18 metres drilled depth. Drill Hole LB23-58 intersected 5.89% Cg over 5.89m starting at 92.47 metres drilled depth. Drill Hole LB23-56 intersected 6.91% Cg over 4.65 metres starting at 71.3 metres drilled depth.

All intersections reported are based on core length and true width is approximately 85% of the core length.

The four holes totaling 360 metres completed on the Pit Zone were drilled to support and validate the interpretations forming the current 3D geological solid model being utilized for ongoing Mineral Resource estimation work.

The current drilling intersected stratigraphy and mineralization as expected. The graphite mineralization in the Pit Zone area occurs as multiple horizons, which remain open primarily to the North and East for expansion. Further assay results are expected to be released from the LAB Zone 3 drilling in the coming weeks.

Select samples from the 13 holes drilled from LAB were submitted for assay analysis. A total of 1,034 metres were drilled during the program.

