Great Atlantic Resources completes 2023 Program at South Quarry Tungsten property, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [TSXV-GR] has completed its 2023 exploration program of prospecting and rock geochemical sampling at its 100%-owned South Quarry Tungsten property, located in south-central Newfoundland. The focus of the work was exploration for tungsten and gold and targeted multiple regions of the property. Rock samples from the 2023 program are being prepared for submission to a certified laboratory for analysis including tungsten and gold.

The 2023 prospecting and rock geochemical sampling program was conducted in multiple target areas within the South Quarry Property with rock samples collected from five mineral licences. Due to extensive glacial till cover on the property, the prospecting focused on glacially transported float. A total of 85 rock samples were collected during the program, all from float. One area of focus was an area of tungsten soil geochemical anomalies identified by the company during 2022 in the central region of the property.

Approximately 25% of the 2023 rock samples were collected in this new target area. Great Atlantic plans to submit the samples during 2023 to a certified laboratory (independent of Great Atlantic) for gold analysis (by fire assay – AA) and multi-element analysis (including tungsten).

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in bedrock the northern region of the property. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in this area during 2015.

Eleven quarry rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO 3 (W% x 1.26 = WO 3 %). A grab sample from a 25-cm wide vein returned 11.94% WO 3

Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO, and Director, stated: “Mr. Martin and myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company. We would be happy to welcome a Joint Venture partner to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project.”

