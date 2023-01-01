Grid Battery Metals posts 2024 exploration plans for Nevada

Share this article

Grid Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-CELL; OTCQB-EVKRF; FSE-NMK2] provided its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

Tim Fernback, Grid president and CEO, stated: “Now that our team has completed the recent site visit of Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, we have a clearer understanding of what Grid needs to accomplish for the 2024 mineral exploration season. We are excited to offer a summary of what our team has determined as next steps for each of our three lithium property prospects in Nevada.”

Grid’s team recently completed the phase 1 exploration of the Texas Springs property in fall 2023 which included both a CSAMT (controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotelluric) geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50-metre-by-100-metre spacing. Results were impressive and on trend with the results found at the Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Nevada North lithium property that adjoins the Texas Spring property to the north. Grid’s phase 1 exploration results included average grades of 2,010 parts per million (applying a 1,000 ppm cut-off), and up to an impressive 5,610 ppm lithium.

Four drill holes are recommended for a phase 1 reverse circulation program targeting the mineralized zones identified in surface sampling. Drilling should be advanced to the bottom of the depositional basin, characterized by a basal conglomerate above bedrock. Depths to the base of the basin will vary depending on the location of the drill hole relative to the basin structure which is not well defined. Based on limited information, basin depths are expected to range from 150 metres (492 feet) to 300 m (984 ft).

If phase 1 exploration is successful, a phase 2 drill program should be undertaken to refine the location size and grades of mineralized zones. As few as five additional drill holes may be sufficient; however, if zones of interest are identified in the far western portion of the claim block, or anywhere on the eastern half of the claim block, as many as 20 drill holes may be required.

At the Volt Canyon lithium project, the company contracted the services of Rangefront Geological to perform a detailed soil sampling on a 100 m by 100 m spacing as a first phase of the company’s exploration plan on site.

The company proposes to use the results of these soil samples, together with a planned second-phase exploration program involving geophysical surveys of the property, to help predict geological structure and possible locations for lithium accumulation. Unfortunately, an unusually wet fall and winter has shortened the exploration season on the Volt Canyon lithium project, and Grid plans on continuing the remaining soil sampling and assay work in 2024 when the exploration season begins.

Once the first two phases of this exploration program at Volt Canyon have been successfully completed, the company will determine the next steps for its overall exploration plan. This may include, but is not limited to, a subsequent drilling program.

Fernback stated: “Recently we have issued news of our site visit to the Clayton Valley lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, and 273 km (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

