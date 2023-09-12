Grid Battery Metals samples up to 5,610 ppm lithium at Texas Springs, Nevada

Share this article

Grid Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-CELL; OTCQB-EVKRF; FSE-NMK2] reported the completed soil sample results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs property near Elko, Nevada.

The Texas Springs lithium property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North lithium project owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV-NILI]. Surge’s first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium-bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near-surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1,000 parts per million cut-off, was 3,254 ppm. On September 12, 2023, Surge announced encouraging results of its most recent drilling program at this property, and recorded its highest grades to date, with up to 8,070 ppm lithium on the Northern Nevada lithium project.

These results were followed up on December 5, 2023, with a subsequent drill program yielding core drilling intercepts with assays over 7,630 ppm and multiple horizons upon deeper drilling performed.

Tim Fernback, president and CEO, commented: “Now that the first phase of the exploration program is complete, we plan to gather as a group to interpret the geological data and plan our next steps at Texas Springs for the upcoming 2024 exploration season. We have some encouraging results to discuss, which is great news for our shareholders.”

Seth Cude, PG, Grid’s qualified person, commented on the results of the program: “The soil sampling shows zones of strong lithium concentrations in the northwestern region of the Texas Spring lithium property which are on trend with strong soil results from Surge Battery Metals’ Nevada North lithium project. In addition, the CSAMT data shows the Texas Spring property exhibits several near-horizontal to gently dipping subsurface horizons which may have served as paleo accumulation basins, collecting lithium-bearing clays. This information, combined with the soil assay, will help us propose excellent future drilling targets.”

Soil sample summary results (phase 1 exploration plan) highlights: High-grade zone in the north of 1,000 ppm at lengths of 850 metres by 475 metres and a second high-grade zone to the south of with lengths of 200 metres by 175 metres; clear high-grade lithium zone in the northern portion of the project area is on trend with the high-grade soil samples collected in the Surge property to the north.

There are six soil samples with Li grades over 3,000 ppm. A total of 810 samples were collected with values ranging from 10 ppm to 5,610 ppm; 40 samples had grades equal to 1,000 ppm. Using a 1,000 ppm cut-off there was an average of 2,010 ppm.

