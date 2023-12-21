Grid Metals raising $5.4 million for Manitoba lithium projects

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Grid Metals Corp. [TSXV-GRDM, OTCQB-MSMGF] has announced details of a non-brokered private placement financing that is expected to raise up to $5.4 million for lithium exploration in Manitoba.

The company said proceeds are earmarked for resource drilling at the Donner Lake lithium project in Manitoba and for exploration at Donner Lake and the Falcon West lithium property, which is also located in Manitoba.

The financing will consist of up to 30 million special flow-through common shares to be sold by way of a charitable flow-through offering for 18 cents each.

The company said approximately 20 million shares of the financing will be purchased by two current institutional shareholders (Waratah Capital Advisors and AMCI Group. Closing is expected to occur by December 21, 2023.

The Donner Lake property is located in the Winnipeg River pegmatite field, which hosts the world-class Tanco pegmatite.

The property is held 75% by Grid Metals and 25% by Lithium Royalty Corp (LRC). LRC has an overriding 2% royalty on the property, which Grid acquired in 2016 from Tantalum Mining Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Tanco). Tanco has the first right to acquire products produced from the property at commercial terms and holds a 2% royalty on certain claims.

Donner Lake contains a NI 43-101-compliant resource of 6.81 million tonnes of grade 1.39% Li20 in the inferred category. The estimate consists of 2.10 million tonnes of open pit resources, and 4.71 million tonnes of below pit underground resources.

Grid announced a binding lease agreement with 1911 Gold Corp. [TSXV-AUBM, OTC-AUMBF] to use its nearby True North mill for the production of lithium spodumene concentrate back in July, 2023. The mill is located 85 kilometres by road from the Donner Lake property.

The Falcon West lithium project is 100% owned by Grid Metals and covers 61,200 hectares with 70 kilometres of strike length along a highly prospective contact zone. Lithium-bearing pegmatites on the property are hosted in mafic volcanic rock units at the contact between the Wabigon and Winnipeg River geological subprovinces, which also host other lithium showings along strike.

Grid Metals shares were unchanged at 10.5 cents, Wednesday. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 24.5 cents and 10 cents.

“This financing will enable both the planned resource drilling at Donner Lake and exploration on exciting new targets we have developed at Donner Lake and Falcon West,’’ said Grid Metals CEO Robin Dunbar.

“We view the recent announcements of a maiden NI-43-101 resource and our True North mill lease agreement as important milestones in our ongoing push towards production at Donner Lake – and on a condensed timeline compared to other peer projects in other parts of Canada,’’ he said. “This financing will allow us to continue to advance the project on an uninterrupted timeline.’’


Share this article

More Stories

Owner of US heavy rare earth mine licenses ORNL separation technology

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Nevada King Gold drills 2.37 g/t gold over 74.7 metres at Atlanta mine, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Cabral Gold drills 1.6 g/t gold over 20 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Arca partners with BHP to develop world’s first carbon mineralization pilot project at an active mine

3 hours ago Resource World

South Star Battery receives US$3.2 million U.S. DOD grant

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,075 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder, Morocco

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Owner of US heavy rare earth mine licenses ORNL separation technology

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Nevada King Gold drills 2.37 g/t gold over 74.7 metres at Atlanta mine, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Cabral Gold drills 1.6 g/t gold over 20 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Grid Metals raising $5.4 million for Manitoba lithium projects

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Arca partners with BHP to develop world’s first carbon mineralization pilot project at an active mine

3 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.