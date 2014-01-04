Guanajuato Silver drills 359 g/t AgEq over 4.89 metres at San Ignacio, Mexico

Share this article

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. [GSVR-TSXV, AQUIS; GSVRF-OTCQX] reported recent drill results from the 100%-owned San Ignacio mine in Guanajuato, Mexico, and the Topia mine in Durango, Mexico.

San Ignacio: The 2023 exploration program is focused on extending mineralization from what have historically been the most productive vein systems at San Ignacio, namely the Melladito, Purisima and the Nombre de Dios veins; current production from San Ignacio comes primarily from the Melladito and the Nombre de Dios vein systems. Year to date, 14 underground drillholes have been completed for a total of 2,202 metres; new drill results are posted below, including a cross section for drill hole UGSI23-010.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO said, “San Ignacio is a key and growing component of Valenciana Mines Complex production. Unlike the other mines within our portfolio, San Ignacio is a relatively new mine, having opened in 2012. With the average lifespan of a mine within the Guanajuato Mining District measured in centuries, we see tremendous potential for San Ignacio as demonstrated with the current round of high-grade drill results; the best intercept of this campaign has been drill hole UGSI23-010, which has cut four formal structures of the Melladito and Purisima veins and returned a 4.89-metre wide mineralized intercept of the Melladito vein grading 359 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent). This hole confirms the continuity of the mineralization at depth within the Melladito vein, which intercepted 4.92 metres true width of over 1.2 kilograms of AgEq from drillhole UGSI-006. These results also confirm the extension of the Purisima vein to the south.”

Topia: The company is also providing 2023 drill results for the Topia mine from the La Prieta, Dos Amigos and Union del Pueblo veins. The best result was UT23-463 which returned over a half metre of 2674 AgEq from the Prieta vein. Drilling here continues to provide narrow and extraordinarily high grades in many areas of the deposit. Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

