Gungnir Resources discovers bedrock gold at Hemberget, Sweden

Share this article

Gungnir Resources Inc. [TSXV-GUG; OTCPK-ASWRF] reported the discovery of gold in bedrock within the newly identified gold exploration target at its 100%-held Hemberget project located in the south-east portion of the regional Gold Line, Vasterbotten District, Sweden. Assays are pending for additional prospecting samples.

“On July 17, 2024, we reported the discovery of a new surface gold exploration target defined by a two-kilometre-plus trend of angular to sub-angular mineralized and altered boulders. Today’s news, we have further advanced our discovery by importantly locating highly anomalous gold in outcrop. The disseminated style of mineralization and related alteration, in both boulder and outcrop samples, makes this new surface gold discovery ideal for IP geophysics to outline possible drill targets with the goal of locating higher-grade gold mineralization. South of Hemberget, within the same local greenstone belt and presumed related mineralized gold event, we have previously reported 59.6 g/t gold over one-metre, 2.92 g/t gold over 13.0 metres and other notable gold drill intercepts at Knaften 300 Gold Zone,” commented Jari Paakki, CEO.

Highlights: New grassroots outcrop gold discovery within an unexplored area of the regional “Gold Line”. New surface grab assays returned highly anomalous gold up to 0.74 g/t gold from first-pass outcrop sampling. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated arsenopyrite and silica-sericite alteration making it an ideal target for Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics. Excellent road access to all points of the property making for cost-efficient exploration.

The new mineralized outcrop at Hemberget is exposed alongside a gravel logging road at the western boulder area of the newly defined exploration target. Outcropping mineralization is the same style as the angular to sub-angular arsenopyrite-bearing, silica-sericite+/-biotite altered and quartz veined boulders reported earlier. Two of the four outcrop grab samples collected returned 0.60 and 0.74 g/t gold. Assays are pending for further prospecting in the mineralized outcrop area, as well as additional altered and local arsenopyrite-bearing boulders to the west.

The Gold Line structure is a proven but under-explored gold belt covering gold deposits and occurrences in different geological environments roughly aligned along a regional tectonic zone with gold mineralization primarily associated with arsenopyrite.

The Gold Line hosts Gungnir’s Knaften 300 Gold Zone and more advanced gold deposits including Barsele containing greater than 2 million gold (Agnico Eagle 55%/First Nordic Metals 45%) and Dragon Mining’s Svartliden and Faboliden deposits which includes a gold mill at Svartliden.

The Gold Line is defined by a more-or-less, 50-kilometre- wide linear array of locally-derived and transported gold-in-till anomalies outlined by the Swedish Geological Survey stretching for more 150 km. The two largest till anomalies along the Gold Line are located at Barsele and down-ice (immediately southeast) of Gungnir’s Knaften-Hemberget projects. The third large gold-in-till anomaly in the region (Vasterbotten District) is located in the Boliden/Bjorkdal area containing greater than 5 million Au in current and past-producing mines.

Gungnir Resources has gold and base metal projects in northern Sweden. Gungnir’s assets include two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget, both with updated nickel resources, and the Knaften-Hemberget project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, VMS-style mineralization, and copper-nickel targets. Currently, the company is focused on its newly discovered gold target at Hemberget.

Share this article