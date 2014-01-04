Highgold Mining exploring Johnson Tract gold project, Alaska

Share this article

Highgold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] has started the 2023 exploration program at the Johnson Tract polymetallic gold project (JT) near tidewater, 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Anchorage, south-central Alaska.

The project hosts the high-grade JT deposit with a 1.05-million-ounce indicated resource at 9.39 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq). The 2023 program plans for an 8,000-metre, two-rig drill program in addition to engineering, hydrogeology and environmental studies to support permitting an underground exploration ramp as part of a multiyear advanced exploration plan. Crews are now on site at the project with drilling to commence imminently.

“With the spinout of Onyx Gold now complete, we look forward to focusing 100% of Highgold’s resources to advance the Johnson Tract project and realize the full potential of this high-quality asset,” commented Darwin Green, president and cCEO. “The 21,000-acre project hosts the JT deposit, which has the rare and attractive combination of high-grade (9.4 g/t AuEq) and exceptional width (averaging 40 metres) and has demonstrated the potential to become a multi-deposit district with the recent Ellis zone discovery located 4 km to the northeast. Results from the Ellis zone have been very encouraging (such as 6.4 m at 599.4 g/t AuEq and 11.9 m at 25.3 g/t AuEq) and we are excited to be back drilling this new discovery that is open to expansion in multiple directions. Our plans include significant exploration drilling to grow the property-wide mineral resource base and to continue testing new targets that are ripe for new discoveries.

“In parallel with ongoing exploration drilling, we have outlined an advanced exploration plan designed to support future underground drilling, engineering and economic studies. Step one of this plan is to establish an expanded airstrip for larger aircraft and to build a 2.6-mile (4 km) road connecting the airstrip and camp to a proposed portal site for which permitting is now under way. Step two consists of developing an underground exploration ramp to support both detailed definition drilling of the JT deposit and exploration drilling for mineralization to depth and along trend. Plans are to initiate permitting of the exploration ramp in early 2024 after completing additional studies and design work this year.”

The objective of the 2023 drill program is to expand the known zones of mineralization at the Ellis zone and JT deposit and to test new high-potential target areas. Key drill targets include:

Ellis zone expansion: Follow-up expansion drilling on 50- to 100-metre centres on the high-grade Au-Ag-Zn-Pb (gold-silver-zinc-lead) (plus Cu (copper)) structurally controlled vein and breccia zone. The Ellis zone shows similarities to the JT deposit and remains open in multiple directions.

East Difficult Creek (Ellis zone regional): A new interpretation suggests that the mineralized system hosting the Ellis zone is large and continues north and east under cover, and across syn-mineralization faults. Drilling will test offset and geophysical targets under overburden cover towards the East Difficult Creek prospect.

JT deposit: A significant east-west cross-fault has been identified south of the JT deposit as the result of drilling and interpretative work completed in 2022. Drilling will test the continuation of the known mineralization to the south across this fault.

South Valley target (JT Deposit South): A blind target under overburden cover located one km (one-half mile) along strike to the south of the JT deposit. Drilling will test a geophysical anomaly that shares a similar signature to the JT deposit. Anhydrite alteration, a key alteration type surrounding the JT deposit, borders the South Valley target.

In addition to drilling, the 2023 exploration program will include geological mapping, prospecting, and soil and rock sampling programs to follow up and expand on the positive results generated from the 2022 program and refine new drill targets.

A multiyear advanced exploration plan has been developed for the Johnson tract project designed to de-risk the JT project and support future engineering, environmental and economic studies that evaluate the potential for a small footprint, high-grade underground mine.

Key elements of the advanced exploration plan to be completed in 2023: road and expanded airstrip permitting; an application for a Section 404 permit was submitted in May to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lengthen and realign the existing airstrip and constructing of approximately 2.6 miles (four km) of access road connecting the airstrip and Johnson Tract camp to the proposed exploration portal site; geotechnical drilling; geotechnical and hydrogeological drilling for exploration ramp; a program of targeted geotechnical and hydrogeological core drilling (up to 1,500 m of drilling) will be completed in support of permitting and design of an underground exploration ramp; environmental and cultural surveys; and engineering studies.

The JT deposit hosts an indicated resource of 3,489,000 tonnes grading 9.39 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) comprising 5.33 g/t Au, 6.0 g/t Ag, 0.56% Cu, 0.67% Pb and 5.21% Zn. The inferred resource of 706,000 tonnes grading 4.76 g/t AuEq comprises 1.36 g/t Au, 9.1 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu, 0.30% Pb, and 4.18% Zn.

Share this article