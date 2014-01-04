Highlander Silver samples up to 1,522.6 g/t AgEq at Politunche, Peru

Share this article

Highlander Silver Corp. [HSLV-CSE] reported the latest soil and rock sampling results at its Politunche project concessions, 15 km southwest of Alta Victoria, central Peru.

Highlights: 62 additional rock chip samples were collected with 53 samples returning anomalous to bonanza grades ranging from 29.9 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) up to 1522.6 g/t AgEq.

A total of 33 high-grade rock samples (historic plus new samples) above 500 g/t AgEq define a significant undrilled target: the “Central Dome Target”. The high-grade samples are distributed 750 metres along a NNW – SSE structural trend.

Additional in-fill rock sampling and prospecting by Highlander along the “North Vein Target” has further confirmed potential for high grade, structurally controlled mineralization for a minimum of 600 metres along this ENE structural corridor.

David Fincham, President and CEO, commented: “We are very pleased with these high-grade rock sample results which define a significant zone of dome intrusion and mineralization – the Central Dome Target – that has yet to be drill tested. Dome margins act as fluid conduits and can also provide traps for mineral deposition. Furthermore, this sampling has validated the potential for high grade vein hosted mineralization at the North Vein Target. The company looks forward to developing these targets further towards drilling over the coming year.

The 2022 rock sampling program at Politunche was designed to achieve the following objectives: Test for mineralisation spatially associated with subvolcanic dyke-dome complexes to support development of new targets; and confirm potential of the North Vein target, where historical drilling by Solitario returned four significant intercepts, the highest grade being 3.95 metres of 355.38 g/t AgEq.

Sixty-two new rock chip samples were collected where 53 (85.5%) of those samples returned anomalous to bonanza grade values ranging from 29.9 g/t AgEq up to 1522.6 g/t AgEq. Of those same 62 samples 22 (35.5%) ran over 250 g/t AgEq and 5 samples (8.1%) ran over 1,000 g/t AgEq. Lead, zinc and gold are significant contributors to metal values in these samples with combined lead plus zinc returning as high as 22.22%.

The highly variable silver to gold ratios in the sampling results suggest at least two mineralizing events.

At the Central Dome Target 20 rock chip samples returning over 500 g/t AgEq define a zone with 750 metres strike length coincident with andesitic dome-dyke intrusions. This is interpreted as a NNW – SSE structural corridor which provided a conduit for both subvolcanic dome intrusion and subsequent mineralizing fluids. The >250 ppb gold-in-soil anomaly in the northern part of this target area, generated from historic sampling by Solitario Zinc is further supporting evidence for fertile fluid flow. The scale and tenor of this target area warrant follow up; likely through geophysics followed by drill testing.

