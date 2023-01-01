Hispania Resources acquires the Segoviana Oeste property, Spain

Share this article

Hispania Resources Inc. [TSXV-ESPN], a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, announced the acquisition of the Segoviana Oeste property, Spain.

Under the General Director of the Energy and Mines, it has confirmed that Hispania Resources, via its wholly owned subsidiary La Joya Minerals, SLU, has received the transfer of title of the Concession of Exploitation “SEGOVIANA OESTE” Nº 864-A-11, a permit with an extension of 16 mining cuadricules (1 cuadricule is the equivalent of ~28 hectares), located in Otero De Herreros and Valdeprados in the Spanish province of Segovia.

Hispania Resources is focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina (PBR) property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain.

