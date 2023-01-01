i-80 Gold drills 28.1 g/t gold over 4.4 metres at Granite Creek, Nevada

Share this article

i-80 Gold Corp. [TSX-IAU; NYSE-IAUX] reported results from the successful 2023 surface drilling program designed to define and expand high-grade gold mineralization in the lower South Pacific Zone at the company’s Granite Creek property located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The South Pacific Zone (SPZ) is expected to become the primary horizon for mining once initial development has been extended to provide access. In the second half of 2023, drilling was completed from underground in the upper portion of the SPZ where initial stoping is expected and where recently released results include 31.1 g/t gold over 21.9 metres, 28.7 g/t gold over 16.5 metres and 37.7 g/t gold over 7.6 metres.

Thirteen holes were drilled from surface (twelve reached target) to better define an area where initial drilling suggested the potential for increased grades and mining widths – these results are summarized in this release.

Highlight results from 2023 surface drilling in the South Pacific Zone (core width): 26.1 g/t Au over 5.7 m (0.76 oz/ton Au over 18.7 feet) in hole iGS23-01*; 10.6 g/t Au over 9.4 m (0.31 oz/ton Au over 30.9 feet) in hole iGS23-02A; 25.6 g/t Au over 5.5 m (0.75 oz/ton Au over 18.2 feet) in hole iGS23-03*; 28.1 g/t Au over 4.4 m (0.82 oz/ton Au over 14.5 feet) in hole iGS23-04; 15.5 g/t Au over 19.7 m (0.45 oz/ton Au over 64.7 feet) in hole iGS23-05*; 8.3 g/t Au over 8.7 m (0.24 oz/ton Au over 28.2 feet) in hole iGS23-08; 27.0 g/t Au over 2.1 m (0.79 oz/ton Au over 6.9 feet) in hole iGS23-09; 13.6 g/t Au over 5.2 m (0.40 oz/ton Au over 17.2 feet) in hole iGS23-10A. *Previously released

The South Pacific Zone is a subvertical, Carlin-type, mineralized horizon that occurs predominately at the faulted contact of the Upper and Lower Comus (limestone) rock units. Following successful 2021/2022 drilling campaigns that identified a continuous zone of high-grade mineralization over a significant strike length in the SPZ target, the 2023 surface and underground drilling programs targeted the definition of two areas within this horizon to assess continuity of mineralization in preparation for initial mine planning. Both programs have been extremely successful, demonstrating true widths of up to 15 metres and results frequently in excess of 10 g/t gold.

With improved definition, an initial SPZ development plan is being advanced in the first half of 2024. Upon completion of a successful test mining program, additional underground drilling will be completed for the release of an updated resource estimate and Feasibility Study. The SPZ remains open for expansion at depth and along strike to the north towards Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge Mine.

“The continuity of high-grade mineralization in the South Pacific Zone is outstanding,” stated Ewan Downie, CEO of i-80. “The results from our 2023 definition programs demonstrate the potential for the SPZ to be a significant deposit located on strike from one of North America’s largest gold mining operations. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the north with the average intercept grade in the northern extension definition program of approximately 15 g/t gold with true widths ranging up to 15 metres.”

The SPZ is a priority for development and the Company is extending the decline to depth in order to provide access to the SPZ for it the become part of the Granite Creek mine plan in H1-2024. High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a similar geological setting to the multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately north; proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the company’s advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80’s centralized milling facilities.

