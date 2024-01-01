i-80 Gold ramps up exploration and development program at Granite Creek

Share this article

i-80 Gold Corp. [TSX-IAU; NYSE-IAUX] provided an update on planned programs at the company’s Granite Creek property located in Humboldt County, Nevada. This work being conducted in 2024 is expected to include definition and expansion drilling, underground development and test mining of the South Pacific zone, and a feasibility study.

The primary focus is bringing the South Pacific zone (SPZ) into the long-term mine plan. The SPZ is expected to become the primary horizon for mining once initial development has been extended to provide access. As part of the 2024 program, definition drilling to support increasing measured and indicated mineral resources will be accelerated in advance of the completion of a feasibility study for the Granite Creek underground mining operation. Additionally, expansion and exploration drilling will also be completed.

The 2024 drilling program will follow up on the successful 2023 phase 1 drilling completed from underground and surface. Drilling from underground was completed in the upper portion of the SPZ, where initial stoping is expected, and surface drilling was completed in the northern portion of the deposit. Both programs returned exceptional high-grade results including:

Highlight results from 2023 underground drilling in the South Pacific zone (core width): 16.9 g/t gold over 5.7 metres (0.49 oz/ton Au over 18.8 feet) in hole GCPU23-19; 37.7 g/t Au over 7.6 m (1.10 oz/ton Au over 25 feet) in hole GCPU23-20; 19.2 g/t Au over 4.3 m (0.56 oz/ton Au over 14 feet) in hole GCPU23-21; 31.1 g/t Au over 21.9 m (0.91 oz/ton Au over 72 feet) in hole GCPU23-22; 27.3 g/t Au over four m (0.80 oz/ton Au over 13 feet) in hole GCPU23-25; 19.5 g/t Au over 4.1 m (0.57 oz/ton Au over 13.5 feet) in hole GCPU23-26; 28.7 g/t Au over 16.5 m (0.84 oz/ton Au over 54 feet) and 11.9 g/t Au over 21.6 m (0.35 oz/ton Au over 71 feet) in hole GCPU23-30; 20.6 g/t Au over 6.1 m (0.60 oz/ton Au over 20 feet) in hole GCPU23-31; 15.4 g/t Au over 7.9 m (0.45 oz/ton Au over 26 feet) and 31.0 g/t Au over 2.4 m (0.90 oz/ton Au over eight feet) in hole GCPU23-32.

Highlight results from 2023 surface drilling in the South Pacific zone (core width): 26.1 g/t Au over 5.7 m (0.76 oz/ton Au over 18.7 feet) in hole iGS23-01; 10.6 g/t Au over 9.4 m (0.31 oz/ton Au over 30.8 feet) in hole iGS23-02; 25.6 g/t Au over 5.5 m (0.75 oz/ton Au over 18.2 feet) in hole iGS23-03; 28.1 g/t Au over 4.4 m (0.82 oz/ton Au over 14.5 feet) in hole iGS23-04; 15.5 g/t Au over 19.7 m (0.45 oz/ton Au over 64.7 feet) in hole iGS23-05; 27 g/t Au over 2.1 m (0.79 oz/ton Au over 6.9 feet) in hole iGS23-09; and 13.6 g/t Au over 5.2 m (0.40 oz/ton Au over 17.2 feet) in hole iGS23-10.

With improved definition drilling, initial development and test mining of the SPZ, the company will plan to complete an updated resource estimate and feasibility study. The SPZ remains open for expansion at depth and along strike to the north toward Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge mine.

“The recently completed financing significantly bolsters the company’s balance sheet and we are now in a position to accelerate the advancement of i-80’s portfolio of high-grade projects,” stated Ewan Downie, CEO. “Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in the South Pacific zone, confirming Granite Creek as a significant deposit located on strike from one of North America’s largest gold mining operations.”

High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multimillion-ounce Turquoise Ridge mine located immediately to the north; hosted within Comus limestone rock units and proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

Share this article