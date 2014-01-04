Imagine Lithium samples 2.72% Li2O at Jackpot, Ontario

Share this article

Imagine Lithium Inc. [ILI-TSXV; ARXRF-OTCQB] reported its 2022 prospecting program has identified a new drilling target located approximately 1.6 km to the northwest of the Jackpot Main zone located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario. Grab samples from this area have identified at least one mineralized spodumene-bearing granitic pegmatite over a strike length of approximately 500 metres. Samples collected from the pegmatite have returned Li 2 O (lithium oxide) values up to 2.72% Li 2 O.

A total of 15 grab samples were taken from the area, where a spodumene-bearing pegmatite was traced over 500 metres. The samples returned values containing lithium grades ranging from 0.01% to 2.72% Li 2 O. Samples from a 240-metre section of the granitic dike along strike generated an average of 1.17% Li 2 O. It is believed that the pegmatite could be as much as 40 metres wide. The company plans to complete follow-up prospecting and sampling work in the general vicinity of this pegmatite as well as an exploration drilling campaign targeting the pegmatite specifically.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Imagine, commented: “This newly discovered area demonstrates the prospectivity of our very large land package. The team is very excited to test this newly identified zone. There is some ground cover in this area, so there is excellent potential for expansion of this dike along strike as well as potential for additional dikes in this area. The grab sample grades suggest it is a well mineralized dike that we intend to drill test in 2023.”

The 2022 drilling campaign at Jackpot ended in early December, having drilled over 10,000 metres. We expect that final results will be received in the coming weeks and will be released once available.

The Jackpot Lithium property is approximately 12 km by air from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railroad which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property contains known lithium bearing granitic pegmatite dikes, of which two provided estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O.

Imagine Lithium is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario, which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O.





