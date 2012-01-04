Imperial Mining files positive PEA for Crater Lake, Quebec

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV; IMPNF-OTCQB] reports that it has filed a technical report detailing the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the 100%-owned Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth Project east of Schefferville, Quebec.

The technical report was independently prepared for Imperial Mining Group Ltd. by WSP Canada, the highlights of which are: gross metal revenue of the minerals produced from the operation total $15.2 billion over the life of the operation and gross earnings after-tax of $6.25 billion. The project has a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $2.97 billion and an after-tax NPV of $1.72 billion (10% discount rate). The Pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is 42.9% and an after-tax IRR of 32.8%.

Annual Net revenues average $608.0 million from the sale of high-purity scandium oxide (Sc2O3), scandium-aluminum Master alloy (ScAl) and rare earth element (REE) hydroxide concentrate. The pre-tax capital payback is 2.5 years from the start of production.

Total mined metal production over a minimum 25-year mining life based on the present resource base is expected to be 110 t Sc2O3, 57,298 t of ScAl Master alloy and 23,578 t of REE hydroxide concentrate. The prices and market segments were based on estimates from comprehensive market studies by Ernst Young for scandium and by Roskill Information Services for rare earths.


