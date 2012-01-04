Imperial Mining files positive PEA for Crater Lake, Quebec

Share this article

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. [IPG-TSXV; IMPNF-OTCQB] reports that it has filed a technical report detailing the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the 100%-owned Crater Lake Scandium-Rare Earth Project east of Schefferville, Quebec.

The technical report was independently prepared for Imperial Mining Group Ltd. by WSP Canada, the highlights of which are: gross metal revenue of the minerals produced from the operation total $15.2 billion over the life of the operation and gross earnings after-tax of $6.25 billion. The project has a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of $2.97 billion and an after-tax NPV of $1.72 billion (10% discount rate). The Pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is 42.9% and an after-tax IRR of 32.8%.

Annual Net revenues average $608.0 million from the sale of high-purity scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ), scandium-aluminum Master alloy (ScAl) and rare earth element (REE) hydroxide concentrate. The pre-tax capital payback is 2.5 years from the start of production.

Total mined metal production over a minimum 25-year mining life based on the present resource base is expected to be 110 t Sc2O3, 57,298 t of ScAl Master alloy and 23,578 t of REE hydroxide concentrate. The prices and market segments were based on estimates from comprehensive market studies by Ernst Young for scandium and by Roskill Information Services for rare earths.





Share this article